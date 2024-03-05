“Another beautiful day in California. Out here, I’m one of the good guys. But good and bad can be in the eye of the beholder,” John Sugar’s (Colin Farrell, also an executive producer) voiceover plays over scenes demonstrating just how true that is in the trailer for the new Apple TV+ detective series.

Sugar premieres on Friday, April 5, with the first two episodes, with the other six rolling out weekly. It’s a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture, and television history: the private detective story. John Sugar is an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel (James Cromwell). As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets—some very recent, others long-buried.

“They told me that you do one thing and one thing only: You find the missing,” Jonathan says to Sugar in the trailer. But Ruby (Kirby) warns the PI, “I don’t like this case for you.”

Sugar himself has secrets, as Melanie (Amy Ryan) can tell, and the video, which you can watch above for more from the intriguing series, does hint at something going on with him. “Someone once said, tip the world on its side and everything loose lands in Los Angeles. After all this time, is this place starting to turn me upside down?” Sugar wonders at the end.

Sugar also stars Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez.

The series is created by executive producer Mark Protosevich. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films, and this is their second series with Apple TV+ under Kinberg’s overall deal after Invasion. Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers. The series was directed by Fernando Meirelles, who also executive produces, and Adam Arkin, who also co-executive produces.

Sugar, Series Premiere (two episodes), Friday, April 5, Apple TV+