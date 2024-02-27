When Will ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Return? Our Theory

Don’t Be the Lass to Know! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

Outlander‘s seventh season looms on the horizon as the final eight episodes of the 16-episode season will air sometime in 2024, but when will that be exactly?

Starz has yet to announce the premiere date, but a special milestone could serve as the perfect launch for the long-awaited installments, as Outlander celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Could Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) time-traversing love story continue to unfold on the same date as the first season’s premiere?

Debuting on Saturday, August 9, 2014, Outlander reignited excitement surrounding the characters and stories from Diana Gabaldon‘s books, turning it into a TV phenomenon as the first season unfolded. Considering Season 7 is the first to include 16 episodes since Season 1, a fitting way to celebrate and honor the show’s history would be to have Part 2 of Season 7 arrive on August 9.

What’s even more interesting is that August 9 happens to fall on a Friday, which was the night for Outlander Season 7’s first eight installments. While this is merely a theory at this time, the spacing would work well with the current slate of series productions as Outlander‘s prequel spinoff Outlander: Blood of My Blood is filming and Season 8 of the flagship show is expected to begin soon in Scotland.

With the arrival of the spinoff unlikely anytime before next year, and Season 8’s premiere potentially arriving after that, it would make sense for Starz to hold back the Season 7 return until later this year; that has also been the language used by Starz in order to tease when we’ll have more Outlander.

Sure, this would mean that it would be over a year since fans last spent time with their favorite characters, but if there’s one thing they’ve gotten good at enduring, it’s a good old-fashioned Droughtlander. In other words, it’s probably best to keep calm and carry on streaming existing episodes until Season 7 returns.

