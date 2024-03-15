Why ‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Cameron & Lauren Didn’t Attend the Season 6 Reunion

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion featured the returns of some fan-favorite LIB couples, but one pair was noticeably absent: Season 1’s Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton. On March 15, Cameron decided to “clear the air” and revealed why he and Lauren opted out of returning for the Netflix reunion special.

“First, let me say I love the Love is Blind franchise,” Cameron began his Instagram video. “That’s how I met my wife. I really appreciate that opportunity so much. It’s given me this wonderful platform, and I’ll be forever grateful for that.”

He added, “Any rumor that I don’t like Love Is Blind, Netflix, or Kinetic is not true.” Cameron noted that he and Lauren were “invited to the Season 6 reunion, and we respectfully declined. We already were booked for that date.”

Cameron went on to say that he had only watched a “few episodes” of Season 6 and “wasn’t motivated to keep watching.” He said that was “no hate to the current cast.” The reality star continued, “I just wasn’t into this season. I didn’t find those couples that I wanted to root for. I’ve supported it for the last four years doing press, doing hosting, other activations, and I’ve been very happy to do that.”

He discussed the current season and felt that it’s been about “all the memes, it’s all the one-liners, it’s all the drama. The mess.” For Cameron, he wanted to see people who “genuinely” wanted to get married.

“I didn’t hear anything about the one couple [Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés] that did get married on this season. It was all about everyone else,” Cameron said. However, he wrote that he would watch Season 7.

He concluded with, “For Lauren and I, Love is Blind was just the beginning of our story, and we’re working on so many wonderful projects together. I’m grateful to have a partner that I can work with. It’s truly a blessing and thank you for supporting us for the last four years. It really means the world to me.”

