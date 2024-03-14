‘Snowpiercer’ Saved! When & Where Will Already-Filmed Season 4 Air?

Snowpiercer has had quite the ride—and it’s not over yet! The drama, which aired for three seasons on TNT and had filmed a fourth before it was canceled in January 2023, has been saved. (Season 3 ended in March 2022; Season 4 had been picked up in July 2021.)

Now, just over a year later, AMC Networks has acquired the drama from Tomorrow Studios, with the first three seasons set to stream on AMC+ later this year. The fourth, which has yet to air, will debut in early 2025 on AMC and AMC+.

Snowpiercer is set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. It centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival play out in the adaptation based on Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette’s graphic novel and Bong Joon-ho’s film. Season 3 ended with the train splitting, with Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) leading the Eternal Engine and those passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer to relative safety, and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) leading the others on Big Alice who chose to adventure to the unknown, outside world of New Eden.

In addition to Connelly and Diggs, Snowpiercer stars Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O’Malley, Roberto Urbina, and Sheila Vand. New cast members for Season 4 include Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov.

“Snowpiercer is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase — similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series — and a welcome addition to AMC and AMC+,” said Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “We look forward to giving viewers an opportunity to binge the first three seasons later this year, in anticipation of the arrival of a remarkable fourth season helmed by Paul Zbyszewski and this stellar cast, which will premiere in 2025.”

Showrunner Paul Zbyszewski added, “We’re so thrilled the train has finally found a home, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone at AMC and Tomorrow Studios for giving the fans of Snowpiercer a chance to enjoy season four with all the hard work this amazing cast and crew put into it.”

Tomorrow Studios’ Founder/CEO Marty Adelstein, President/Partner Becky Clements and EVP Alissa Bachner said, “We love Snowpiercer and AMC is the perfect partner to share its final season, which completes an incredible series filled with brilliant talent that entertains viewers while exploring important global issues.”

Snowpiercer Season 4 is executive produced by Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Alissa Bachner through Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios along with CJ Entertainment.

Snowpiercer, Season 4 Premiere, Early 2025, AMC and AMC+