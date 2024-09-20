‘Snowpiercer’ Series Finale Sneak Peek: ‘One Last Stand’ (VIDEO)

It’s the end of the road — er, track — for Snowpiercer. The series finale of the TNT-to-AMC survival drama will finally arrive to bring the epic ride into its final station on Sunday (September 22). Before that, TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at what’s ahead in the episode, titled “Last Stop.”

In this new clip of the conclusive episode, Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) leads other survivors, including Bess Till (Mickey Sumner) and Ruth Wardell (Alison Wright) as they work their way up the train cars in a very full-circle moment: “This car-to-car sh** reminds me of the bad old days,” Bess notes.

As a bit of encouragement, Andre reminds his fellow fighters, “We didn’t work this hard just to get on board. We need to keep moving forward.” However, he also admits to being more afraid now than ever.

“Andre Layton scared? I don’t believe that for a minute,” Ruth smarts. “Believe it. I never had this much to lose,” he answers with nothing but seriousness.

Meanwhile, Alex (Rowan Blanchard) and Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) are onboard Big Alice but realize it’s merely a vessel under the control of Snowpiercer now.

Her voiceover remains optimistic, however, as she says, “What you don’t realize as you’re plowing ahead keeping score is that it’s not so much about where you are, but who you’re with. Whether we like it or not, we are all we have: the survivors who are left, banding together for one last stand on Snowpiercer.”

In the last seconds of the clip, Layton and the others manage to press forward and confront the soldiers inside.

Snowpiercer, series finale, Sunday, September 22, 9/8c, AMC & AMC+

