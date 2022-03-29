‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 Finale: Fans React to Game-Changing Ending

[Warning: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the Snowpiercer Season 3 finale, “The Original Sinners.”]

That’s a wrap on Snowpiercer Season 3. The TNT drama aired its Season 3 finale on March 28. Now, fans are reacting to the game-changing season finale and what it could mean for Snowpiercer Season 4, which has already gotten the green light.

Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 10 was all about the fight for New Eden. Jennifer Connelly’s Melanie Cavill returned to the train to learn Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) had lied about the New Eden data. He did it in order to convince the passengers to vote to make the journey there, promising that the Horn of Africa could sustain life. Melanie saw the lie as unjust, as the data didn’t support the claim and the journey there was even more perilous than the one they were on. She exposed Layton’s lie at the end of Episode 9, and in Episode 10, their two sides fought over where the train would go.

Melanie and her supporters had control of the train’s engine while Layton — who apologized for his “dirty politics” and regained support — and his camp had control of the back half. In the middle, they set up barricades and passed messages back and forth to negotiate. But both sides were willing to resort to violence, if necessary.

Melanie recruited the newly escaped Wilford’s support, because he came with an army of backers as well and she needed leverage. After Wilford suggested they use Layton and Zara’s (infant daughter as bait just like he took Melanie’s daughter, Alex (Rowan Blanchard) away from her years ago, Melanie changed her plan. She met with Layton to discuss the mutual liability that is Wilford and made a plan.

And that plan resulted in a Sean Bean character being at risk of dying again. They cornered Wilford and sent him off of Snowpiercer in the same solo car he stranded Melanie in last season. Wilford will now slip in and out of consciousness to stay alive as he circles the globe on his own. Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Tony winner Michael Aronov (The Drop) were announced as a new cast member for Season 4 the day of the finale. It seems they may make up for Bean’s upcoming absence, however long that may last.

Wilford’s exit wasn’t even the most dramatic part of the episode. It’s what came next that had fans reeling.

Once the villain had been handled, Melanie and Layton devised a compromise: Snowpiercer would be split in two. Those who wished to take the gamble on New Eden would go with Layton’s train. Those who wanted to wait until they knew it was safe would stay with Melanie on hers. Unfortunately, Alex chose to go with Layton, separating the mother-daughter duo right when they had been reunited. Bess (Mickey Sumner) was going to go to New Eden, but changed her mind at the last second so she could stay with Audrey (Lena Hall), her new love. Ben (Iddo Goldberg) stayed with Melanie as well.

Ruth (Alison Wright), Zarah (Sheila Vand), Javi (Roberto Urbina), and Josie (Katie McGuinness) also stayed with Layton. And Layton and Josie rekindled their romance once more in the excitement of possibly leaving the train. And the gamble paid off: New Eden was warm enough for people to get off the train. However, the last clip of the episode jumped forward three months to Melanie steering the train as it approached New Eden. She looked up and saw a bomb going off in the sky. And just like that, the episode was over.

Fans couldn’t believe all the changes that went down in the episode.

Alex: I have to go Melanie: I know Alex: I don’t remember what the earth is like and I wanna find out This scene 💔🤧#Snowpiercer pic.twitter.com/ODXV5oryqz — RueCosta (@CostaRue) March 27, 2022

They’ve split Alex and Melanie for 16 episodes just to split them again. All of us rn: 🤡 #Snowpiercer — RueCosta (@CostaRue) March 22, 2022

#Snowpiercer Y’know, this season hasn’t been the best and the budget went out the window but this finale has given me so much hope for Season 4. I’m so glad that life off of the train is finally coming to fruition and it didn’t even take a decade. See y’all at Season 4! — Olga and Alice | Snowpiercer Fan Page (@OlgaAndAlice) March 29, 2022

Ben and Bess are going to be best friends in season 4 because they lost their best friends when they decided to stay on the train for their morally questionable girlfriends #snowpiercer — 🌻🛸 (@AFlawedFashion) March 29, 2022

What did you think of the Snowpiercer Season 3 finale? Sound off in the comments below.

Snowpiercer, Season 3, Available to Stream, TNTDrama.com