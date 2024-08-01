As the end of the line (er, track) draws ever nearer, things are getting more and more intense for the survivors on Snowpiercer … to the point that Layton (Daveed Diggs) is ready to abandon his new colony to eternal winter to save his daughter. Luckily, we now have a very reformed Ruth (Alison Wright) to stand up to him and for New Eden.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s (August 4) new episode, Layton rushes the train’s engine room and demands that Alex (Rowan Blanchard) get her into motion to catch up with Snowpiercer, in hopes of rescuing Liana from her kidnappers.

As insistent as he is, and as much as Alex looks frightened by his vociferous demands, though, she insists it’s not a practical possibility; it’d take some serious time to get the engine running again after being dormant for so long and serving as the grid’s power source.

Both Ruth and Josie (Kate McGuinness) run interference for Alex, but it’s Ruth who puts her foot down on principle and reminds Layton of the fact that he is not the dictator of their little oasis.

“This engine isn’t going anywhere until we discuss this as a council. There’s no unilateral decisions being made,” she insists. “This is not the democracy you fought for.”

After he storms off the train in frustration, we hear Ruth’s inner monologue: “I never wanted anyone to look at me like that again, but it may be the price I’ll have to pay for protecting this pocket of humanity we call New Eden, 471 souls strong.”

Ruth has always said that her loyalty lies with more than just the train or its leadership, and it looks like she’s not afraid to be the bad guy to protect the sliver of peace and survival they’ve established… even if it means depriving Layton of a chance to reunite with his daughter. It’s not taking an arm, per se, but it’s just as cold in a way.

