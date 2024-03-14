Donna Gurgs is being (night) courted!

Lacretta‘s beloved bailiff has been talking about her royal boyfriend all season long, and fans will finally meet the Duke in Night Court Season 2 Episode 12 when he comes to visit his paramour. Who’s playing this noble beau? TV Insider can confirm that it’s none other than Our Flag Means Death leading man Rhys Darby, who guest stars alongside The Kids in the Hall‘s Dave Foley. TV Insider also has the exclusive first look at Darby as Alistair and Foley as Duncan (below).

Night Court marks Darby’s first TV appearance since Our Flag Means Death ended in October 2023 and was criminally canceled in January. While we’re still grieving that loss, it’s great to see Darby in another romantic and comedic role so soon.

Here’s the official episode description for “The Duke’s a Hazard”: “When Gurgs’ royal boyfriend pays a surprise visit, she questions their compatibility. Dan defends his family’s honor after he discovers a feud that dates back centuries.”

Darby plays Alistair Tully, the charming long-distance boyfriend of Gurgs, who finds himself out of his element, being so accustomed to his royal lifestyle that mundane tasks like paying for coffee at the coffee bar elude him. Dave plays Alistair’s royal valet, who harbors a long-standing family feud with Dan (John Laroquette).

In the first-look photo below, Alistair and Gurgs are on a date in Judge Abby Stone’s (Melissa Rauch) office:

Has distance made the heart grow fonder for these two lovebirds? Or will Gurgs’ fears about their compatibility end their long-distance love affair?

Whatever happens, we can’t wait to see these comedy legends appear in the sitcom when the episode airs on Tuesday, March 19 at 8/7c on NBC.

Night Court has just two episodes left in Season 2. “The Duke’s a Hazard” is the penultimate episode of the season, so expect to see some loose ends begin to tie up as the series prepares for its season finale. The Night Court Season 2 finale airs Tuesday, March 26 on NBC.

Night Court, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC