‘Night Court’ First Look: See Rhys Darby as Gurgs’ Royal Beau With Dave Foley (PHOTO)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Rhys Darby as Alistair, in 'Night Court' Season 2 Episode 12
Exclusive
Nicole Weingart/NBC

Night Court

 More

Donna Gurgs is being (night) courted!

Lacretta‘s beloved bailiff has been talking about her royal boyfriend all season long, and fans will finally meet the Duke in Night Court Season 2 Episode 12 when he comes to visit his paramour. Who’s playing this noble beau? TV Insider can confirm that it’s none other than Our Flag Means Death leading man Rhys Darby, who guest stars alongside The Kids in the Hall‘s Dave Foley. TV Insider also has the exclusive first look at Darby as Alistair and Foley as Duncan (below).

Night Court marks Darby’s first TV appearance since Our Flag Means Death ended in October 2023 and was criminally canceled in January. While we’re still grieving that loss, it’s great to see Darby in another romantic and comedic role so soon.

Here’s the official episode description for “The Duke’s a Hazard”: “When Gurgs’ royal boyfriend pays a surprise visit, she questions their compatibility. Dan defends his family’s honor after he discovers a feud that dates back centuries.”

Darby plays Alistair Tully, the charming long-distance boyfriend of Gurgs, who finds himself out of his element, being so accustomed to his royal lifestyle that mundane tasks like paying for coffee at the coffee bar elude him. Dave plays Alistair’s royal valet, who harbors a long-standing family feud with Dan (John Laroquette).

In the first-look photo below, Alistair and Gurgs are on a date in Judge Abby Stone’s (Melissa Rauch) office:

Dave Foley as Duncan, Rhys Darby as Alistair, Lacretta as Gurgs in 'Night Court' Season 2 Episode 12

Nicole Weingart/NBC

Has distance made the heart grow fonder for these two lovebirds? Or will Gurgs’ fears about their compatibility end their long-distance love affair?

'Night Court' Cast Happily Embraces Comparisons to Original Series
Related

'Night Court' Cast Happily Embraces Comparisons to Original Series

Whatever happens, we can’t wait to see these comedy legends appear in the sitcom when the episode airs on Tuesday, March 19 at 8/7c on NBC.

Night Court has just two episodes left in Season 2. “The Duke’s a Hazard” is the penultimate episode of the season, so expect to see some loose ends begin to tie up as the series prepares for its season finale. The Night Court Season 2 finale airs Tuesday, March 26 on NBC.

Night Court, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC

Night Court (2023) - NBC

Night Court (2023) where to stream

Night Court (2023)

Dave Foley

Lacretta

Rhys Darby

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Nick and Vanessa Lachey on Love Is Blind
1
Everything We Know So Far About ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7
Robyn Bernard as Terry Brock for 'General Hospital'
2
‘General Hospital’ Actress Robyn Bernard Found Dead in Field
Trevor in 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 reunion
3
‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion: Trevor Confirms Texts With Ex Are Real — See His Response
Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown in Going Home with Tyler Cameron
4
‘The Bachelorette’ Hunk Tyler Cameron Reunites With Ex Hannah Brown in New Series
Troy Meyer in March 13, 2024 episode of 'Jeopardy'
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Troy Meyer’s Jaw-Dropping Win in ‘TOC’ Finals