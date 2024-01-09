‘Our Flag Means Death’ Canceled: ‘Devastated’ Fans React

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Max

Fans of the beloved pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death were dealt a heavy blow on January 9. Max has canceled Our Flag Means Death after just two seasons.

The series’ creators had said they envisioned just three seasons total for the Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby-led rom-com, and recent social media posts from the cast and crew had fans hopeful that a Season 3 renewal was on the way. Now, “devastated” and “heartbroken” fans are reacting to the shocking cancellation online.

OFMD creator David Jenkins announced the cancellation himself on Instagram. “The bad news is clear. OUR FLAG won’t be returning for a third season,” Jenkins’ statement reads. “We’ve sailed at the pleasure of the fine people at Max, and it brought them no joy to see this journey come to a premature end. Casey Bloys, Sarah Aubrey, Suzanna Makkos, Billy Wee, and David Ruby have been incredible champions of this show. They allowed us to make something authentically weird and heartfelt, cheering us on the entire way.”

“I’m very sad I won’t set foot on the Revenge again with my friends, some of whom have become close to family,” he continued. “But I couldn’t be more grateful for being allowed to captain the damn thing in the first place.”

OFMD has a massive fan base — many of them LGBTQIA+ viewers who have turned to this series for representation, laughs, and just plain good TV. While Max doesn’t reveal viewership numbers, OFMD was consistently in the Top 10 shows section of the streaming platform during both Season 1 and 2. With its massive fan base, noteworthy viewership, and recognizable cast, OFMD looks like one of Max’s most successful original series.

'Our Flag Means Death' Star Rhys Darby on Stede's Transformations & Hopes for Season 3
Related

'Our Flag Means Death' Star Rhys Darby on Stede's Transformations & Hopes for Season 3

Given that, it’s hard to understand why the streamer wouldn’t move forward with just one more season like the creators seemed to want. It’s a sad reality that TV shows with queer characters in the lead roles are often canceled. Seeing OFMD be added to that list is a tough pill to swallow. Canceled shows have been saved by other networks in the past before. Hopefully, that will be the next list to which we can add this wonderful series.

The OFMD cast has started sharing their reactions to the heartbreaking news.

Nathan Foad, who plays Lucius, posted a photo of the cast on set of the Revenge pirate ship saying, “Thanks folks, it’s been a joy.” One of TV Insider’s breakout stars of 2023, Ruibo Qian (who plays Zheng), posted Jenkins’ Instagram on her story with a broken heart emoji, followed by Foad’s story. Vico Ortiz, who plays Jim, shared a video filmed after they finished filming their last scene of Season 2, now the last scene filmed for the series. “Sh*tty sailing with y’all (affectionately),” they captioned the tweet.

Nathan Foad reaction to 'OFMD' cancellation.

Instagram

Fan reactions to the cancellation are a mixed bag. Some people are expressing their gratitude for the show, while others are venting their frustrations (that’s where you’ll see some hilarious reactions).

“Our flag means us. I’m honestly speechless and heartbroken. I am so happy we have created this community, I am so happy we’ve found our people,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Thanks to everyone who has worked on this show, thank you for creating such a safe space for us all.”

See more OFMD cancellation fan reactions below (including some of our own).

Our Flag Means Death, Available now, Max

Our Flag Means Death - Max

Our Flag Means Death where to stream

Our Flag Means Death

David Jenkins

Nathan Foad

Rhys Darby

Ruibo Qian

Taika Waititi

Vico Ortiz

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins in 'Magnum P.I.' - Season 5
1
Ask Matt: Awards Season, Missing ‘Magnum’ & More
Adan Canto attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City
2
Adan Canto, ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Actor, Dies at 42
Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley on 'Chicago Med,' Taylor Kinney as Lieutenant Kelly Severide on 'Chicago Fire,' and Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton on 'Chicago P.D.'
3
First Look: ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Fire’ & ‘P.D.’ Bring the Drama in New Trailer
Jimmy Kimmel Live
4
Jimmy Kimmel Mocks ‘Hamster-Brained’ Aaron Rodgers in Late Night Monologue
Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake Mclaughlin as Michael Ormewood, Ramón Rodrìguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner in 'Will Trent'
5
See ‘Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Clark Gregg in ‘Will Trent’ Season 2 Sneak Peek