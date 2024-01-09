‘Our Flag Means Death’ Canceled: ‘Devastated’ Fans React

We’re Hawkin’ Fabulous News For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Our Flag Means Death Newsletter:

Fans of the beloved pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death were dealt a heavy blow on January 9. Max has canceled Our Flag Means Death after just two seasons.

The series’ creators had said they envisioned just three seasons total for the Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby-led rom-com, and recent social media posts from the cast and crew had fans hopeful that a Season 3 renewal was on the way. Now, “devastated” and “heartbroken” fans are reacting to the shocking cancellation online.

OFMD creator David Jenkins announced the cancellation himself on Instagram. “The bad news is clear. OUR FLAG won’t be returning for a third season,” Jenkins’ statement reads. “We’ve sailed at the pleasure of the fine people at Max, and it brought them no joy to see this journey come to a premature end. Casey Bloys, Sarah Aubrey, Suzanna Makkos, Billy Wee, and David Ruby have been incredible champions of this show. They allowed us to make something authentically weird and heartfelt, cheering us on the entire way.”

“I’m very sad I won’t set foot on the Revenge again with my friends, some of whom have become close to family,” he continued. “But I couldn’t be more grateful for being allowed to captain the damn thing in the first place.”

OFMD has a massive fan base — many of them LGBTQIA+ viewers who have turned to this series for representation, laughs, and just plain good TV. While Max doesn’t reveal viewership numbers, OFMD was consistently in the Top 10 shows section of the streaming platform during both Season 1 and 2. With its massive fan base, noteworthy viewership, and recognizable cast, OFMD looks like one of Max’s most successful original series.

Given that, it’s hard to understand why the streamer wouldn’t move forward with just one more season like the creators seemed to want. It’s a sad reality that TV shows with queer characters in the lead roles are often canceled. Seeing OFMD be added to that list is a tough pill to swallow. Canceled shows have been saved by other networks in the past before. Hopefully, that will be the next list to which we can add this wonderful series.

The OFMD cast has started sharing their reactions to the heartbreaking news.

Nathan Foad, who plays Lucius, posted a photo of the cast on set of the Revenge pirate ship saying, “Thanks folks, it’s been a joy.” One of TV Insider’s breakout stars of 2023, Ruibo Qian (who plays Zheng), posted Jenkins’ Instagram on her story with a broken heart emoji, followed by Foad’s story. Vico Ortiz, who plays Jim, shared a video filmed after they finished filming their last scene of Season 2, now the last scene filmed for the series. “Sh*tty sailing with y’all (affectionately),” they captioned the tweet.

Fan reactions to the cancellation are a mixed bag. Some people are expressing their gratitude for the show, while others are venting their frustrations (that’s where you’ll see some hilarious reactions).

“Our flag means us. I’m honestly speechless and heartbroken. I am so happy we have created this community, I am so happy we’ve found our people,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Thanks to everyone who has worked on this show, thank you for creating such a safe space for us all.”

See more OFMD cancellation fan reactions below (including some of our own).

our flag means us. i’m honestly speechless and heartbroken. i am so happy we have created this community, i am so happy we’ve found our people. thanks to everyone who has worked on this show, thank you for creating such a safe space for us all ❤️‍#ourflagmeansdeath #ofmd pic.twitter.com/5gkjLmO9y0 — sara (@chaoticmulaney) January 9, 2024

Took this video as we wrapped S2 of OFMD. The last scene we shot was Izzy’s death Shitty sailing with y’all (affectionately) pic.twitter.com/KUzzlMtEJh — Vico Ortiz (@V_Vico_Ortiz) January 9, 2024

Absolutely heartbroken #OurFlagMeansDeath won’t get a last season. Jenkins had 3 seasons to tell and now we won’t get to know it. Incredibly grateful for what we were given. I’m a v picky viewer and v few things have moved me, made me laugh or appreciate as much as this show. pic.twitter.com/VX64ZAX3s2 — Aimee ✨ Director – looking for work (@aimeekitty) January 9, 2024

Absolutely devastated #OurFlagMeansDeath @OurFlagOnMax

has been cancelled And after they managed to pull off a terrific S2 with a shameful budget smh this why we can’t have nice gay things HBO doesn’t deserve this gem. Someone please pick it up and love it properly pic.twitter.com/kImSexSAJx — Samhain (@TowardsDawn) January 9, 2024

we’re not seeing stede bonnet again, rhys won’t be playing stede bonnet again, i’m heartbroken. he will always be my favourite character. he will always be so important to me. long may he roam :(#ourflagmeansdeath #ofmd pic.twitter.com/wzkALm7Ob5 — sara (@chaoticmulaney) January 9, 2024

Having to break this news today breaks my whole heart. #OurFlagMeansDeath Season 3 will not be happening at Max. It has meant so much getting to see fans enjoy my work surrounding this delightful series. Learn more here: https://t.co/bFKpK2bozn — Meaghan Darwish (@meag_darwish) January 9, 2024

pic.twitter.com/3Cr7zvOL0E — no context our flag means death (@ofmdnocontext) January 9, 2024

#OurFlagMeansDeath Me to MAX, after their OFMD decision: pic.twitter.com/davRRzJFkG — holly jolly kit ४⎊ ❄️❄️ (@LadyMortiana) January 9, 2024

This is how I feel about my animation people and nerd friends. I love u guys. In the face of all the bad shit out there + bad company decisions… keep making beautiful and personal things, having weird adventures and being kind to each other. #ofmd #SaveOFMD #OurFlagMeansDeath pic.twitter.com/HzWKkU1SDv — Aimee ✨ Director – looking for work (@aimeekitty) January 9, 2024

How are these the numbers and you don’t pick it up for a third season.#OurFlagMeansDeath #OFMD pic.twitter.com/IwpGKNlioL — G❤️‍ (@radicallysoft) January 9, 2024

AT LEAST THEY ARE LIVING HAPPILY EVER AFTER AT THEIR INN #gentlebeard #ofmd pic.twitter.com/1ocAgUDBSd — Marieke☃️ (@mriekeexo) January 9, 2024

btw i am not going anywhere. i still love this show, i still love you guys, you are not getting rid of me this easily. we’ll keep on sailing this little ship together #ourflagmeansdeath #ofmd pic.twitter.com/3bp2wiKrcU — sara (@chaoticmulaney) January 9, 2024

Cancelling my @StreamOnMax subscription today since there’s no point without a new season of #OFMD — Bea SMAUs (@beabonnet29) January 9, 2024

We need this energy going for however long it takes for either the decision to be reversed or another studio picks it up. Don’t give up just yet. #SaveOFMD #RenewAsACrew #OurFlagMeansDeath #ofmd pic.twitter.com/aqPk9qLFi9 — Cheers M’Queers | Liz | Free Palestine (@AppleTeeth) January 9, 2024

This show means so much to me. It’s my safe space ship. The community is part of my heart. I’m forever here for the joy, the love, your beautiful creativity. I’m so grateful for the time we had with these characters. I’m so glad they can keep adventuring with us. #ofmd — Jenn overboard! (@self_induljennt) January 9, 2024

To the cast and crew of #OFMD we love you guys and we wanted S3 so damn much. We want to see how it ends. If there’s any way for it to be made, any how, we will absolutely be with you for it. Hell, filmed on a phone in cardboard box boat in someone’s garden would do it. — Fyre (@amuseoffyre) January 9, 2024

just learned that #OurFlagMeansDeath isnt getting a S3. Absolutely gutted. I have so much love for this crazy, heartfelt gay pirate show. I’m glad it ended the way that it did, but I would have adored to see more of the Crew️‍‍☠️ #OFMD pic.twitter.com/c4y3ltZetZ — Ellie Bryson (@elliebryson99) January 9, 2024

If anybody needs me I’ll be wallowing in despair for the next 25 years #ofmd pic.twitter.com/j28IOQ0K7F — Chipper Bog Witch (@ChipMae) January 9, 2024

.@david_jenkins__ Please tell us how you were going to wrap things up in S3. Just for us fans. pic.twitter.com/Gvc3IXcps1 — OFMD Fan Crew (@OFMDCrew) January 9, 2024

Our Flag Means Death, Available now, Max