An Army in Training on ‘Shōgun,’ A ‘Night Court’ Throwback, Netflix’s Chilling Cold War Chronicle, An Italian Fixer-Upper

Japanese warriors learn European methods of combat in a pivotal episode of FX and Hulu’s Shōgun. Born losers from the original Night Court return to NBC’s reboot. A Netflix docuseries relives the Cold War that ensued when superpowers gained nuclear capabilities. HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous heads to Europe to tackle a renovation of a centuries-old Italian villa.

Katie Yu/FX

Shōgun

10/9c

“I’m a bloody prisoner all over again—just with better living quarters,” gripes stranded English pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) as he reluctantly settles into his new role as military adviser to Lord Toranaga’s (Hiroyuki Sanada) troops in an absorbing, and climactically shocking, episode of the thrilling historical epic. While Blackthorne instructs the feudal soldiers in the ways of European combat—think cannons—he’s getting his own education to such Japanese customs as regular bathing and nocturnal visits from a consort. Perils come from Mother Nature (a “baby earthquake”) and Toranaga’s rivals, including a visit from a General representing Toranaga nemesis Ishido (Takehiro Hira).

Nicole Weingart/NBC

Night Court

8/7c

In a nostalgic throwback, two of the more memorable recurring characters from the original Night Court reappear before the bench, with Brent Spiner (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and Annie O’Donnell returning as born losers Bob and June Wheeler. They guested in six episodes back in the day as a couple perpetually down on their luck, and this time they’re back with their grown-up daughter Carol Ann (Kate Micucci, like reboot star Melissa Rauch a Big Bang Theory veteran), with public defender Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) assigned to their case. In more stunt casting, Saturday Night Live alum Julia Sweeney plays a psychic enlisted by Judge Abby (Rauch) to settle an old score with the spirit of her beloved father, Judge Harry (the late Harry Anderson).

Netflix

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War

Documentary Premiere

Oppenheimer’s Oscar triumph sets an appropriate stage for a chilling nine-part docuseries that begins with the Manhattan Project and the controversial dropping of atomic bombs in Japan to end WWII. This act inadvertently launched a different sort of covert war as other superpowers gained nuclear capabilities, possessing weapons humanity couldn’t afford to use again. The latest in Netflix’s Turning Point series—the first dealt with the war on terror following 9/11—tracks tensions between the U.S. and the post-WWII Soviet Union in a nuclear arms race. The rise of Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine has once again put nuclear uncertainty in the spotlight, with one analyst suggesting we’ve moved from a Cold War to “an unstable hot war that could lead to catastrophic outcomes.”

HGTV

Fixer to Fabulous

Season Premiere 9/8c

A world away from their usual Arkansas digs, Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs embark on a European adventure in a six-part spinoff where they help longtime friends renovate a 200-year-old villa in Italy’s Chianti countryside. Using local builders and resources including handmade terracotta tiles, olive wood floors and Carrara marble, the Marrs turn a horse stable into a new kitchen among other projects. Obstacles include an unexpected snowstorm, permit delays and local building restrictions, always hoping nothing gets lost in translation.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: