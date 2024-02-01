‘Bridgerton’: Penelope Flusters Colin in New Season 3 First Look (VIDEO)

The first official footage for Bridgerton‘s third season has arrived and we can only imagine what Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) would say about Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) romantic tension if she weren’t directly involved.

Unveiled as part of the Next on Netflix event, the clip (above) for the Netflix and Shondaland series sees Penelope putting her skills with words to the test under Colin’s tutelage, but she ultimately ends up flustering her friend.

“Your eyes are a most remarkable shade of blue,” Penelope begins to say in the clip, standing opposite Colin. “And yet somehow they shine even brighter when you are kind.” The compliment is followed by a long tension-filled pause as she quickly follows up with, “I might say something like that if you were a suitor.”

Colin can’t help but reach for the water on a table nearby, needing to quench his thirst… “Well, that was rather direct,” he tells her candidly, as they both awkwardly clear their throats.

But it seems that the lesson is about to be disrupted as voices sound on the other side of the door to the room they’re standing in. Could it be Penleope’s best friend Eloise (Claudia Jessie) with whom she had a falling out after learning about Pen’s role as Lady Whistledown at the end of Season 2? We’ll have to stay tuned to find out.

Set to arrive this spring, Bridgerton‘s third season will run in two parts with Part 1 arriving May 16 and Part 2 arriving June 13. Fans can get an even closer look at the season ahead of its premiere when Netflix and Shondaland host a Global Fan & Press Event on February 14 with exciting news from executive producer Shonda Rhimes, showrunner Jess Brownell, series author Julia Quinn, and stars Coughlan, Newton, Jessie, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Luke Thompson, and Martins Imhangbe. RSVP for the global event here.

Stay tuned for more on Bridgerton‘s highly-anticipated third season in the weeks ahead and let us know what you thought of the exciting clip in the comments section, below.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, 2024, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, 2024, Netflix