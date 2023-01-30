‘Bridgerton’: Phoebe Dynevor Won’t Appear in Season 3

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Phoebe Dynevor in 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton‘s third season is sure to snare viewers’ attention, but one member of the titular family will be missing for the latest chapter as Phoebe Dynevor steps away from her role as Daphne.

The actress shared the news in an interview with Screen Rant. When asked about Season 3, Dynevor told the outlet, “Sadly not in Season 3. Potentially in the future. But Season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

Bridgerton Phoebe Dynevor Rege-Jean Page

(Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

As fans of the Shondaland Regency Era drama know, Dynevor played the leading role in Bridgerton‘s first season opposite Regé-Jean Page who exited before Season 2. Based on Dynevor’s response though, it doesn’t sound like fans have seen the last of Daphne who popped up on a recurring basis in Season 2.

Considering Season 3’s leading storyline, it doesn’t seem as though fans will have much time to miss Daphne as Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) become the central characters. As previously announced, Season 3 will see Penelope give up on her long-held crush on Colin after overhearing his unkind words about her in the Season 2 finale.

Instead, she’ll be focusing on finding a husband that will grant her independence to keep leading her double life as the Ton’s leading scandal sheet writer, Lady Whistledown.

Season 3 will also unveil a casting change as Hannah Dodd takes over Ruby Stokes‘ role as Bridgerton sibling, Francesca. Season 3 of the series will be led by showrunner Jess Brownell while previous showrunner Chris Van Dusen will executive produce alongside Shonda Rhimes.

Stay tuned for more news about Bridgerton as Season 3 continues to take shape at Netflix.

