‘Young Sheldon’: Will Reba McEntire Appear in Final Season?

Reba McEntire‘s June Ballard was a fan favorite during her guest appearance on Young Sheldon, and many viewers are hoping the Queen of Country will reprise her role for the final season.

Speaking to TVLine, the show’s executive producer, Steve Holland, said he, too, would love to see McEntire return to the set one last time.

“We would love to have her back,” Holland stated, adding, “She’s expressed interest, but she’s very busy. She has another [sitcom] pilot that she’s shooting…so I just don’t know if it’s going to work out.”

The pilot Holland referenced is a new NBC multi-camera comedy that will see McEntire reunite with Kevin Abbott, Michael Hanel, and Mindy Schultheis, all executive producers on her early 2000s sitcom Reba.

While it doesn’t yet have a title, the upcoming project is said to star McEntire as a woman who inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to find out she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had.

In addition to the new pilot, McEntire also serves as one of the coaches on The Voice. The country icon joined the singing competition series last May following Blake Shelton‘s departure. She’d previously appeared on the show as a Mega Mentor and a Battle Advisor.

Last month, McEntire took to X to address speculation she was leaving The Voice. “Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true,” she wrote.

“These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products,” the singer continued. “This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product.”

McEntire first appeared on Young Sheldon in 2020, playing the fiery ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson‘s Coach Ballard. During her time on the show, June formed an unlikely friendship with Meemaw (Annie Potts), Ballard’s new love interest.

On the show, she reunited with her former Reba co-star and current Living & Learning With Reba McEntire podcast co-host, Melissa Peterman, who plays Brenda Sparks. Given the history between the pair, many fans are sure to want to see what final moment together for McEntire and Peterman before Young Sheldon bows out.

“We really want that, and I think [McEntire] would like it,” Holland added, “It’s just a matter of logistics.”

Last week, it was confirmed that Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will be reprising their Big Bang Theory roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, respectively, in the Young Sheldon series finale airing Thursday, May 16 at 8/7c on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+).