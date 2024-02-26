Reba McEntire Addresses Rumors She’s Leaving ‘The Voice’

Isaac Rouse
Comments
Reba McEntire on The Voice - Season 25
Art Streiber/NBC

Reba McEntire is calling “clickbait” on all rumors suggesting she’s departing from NBC‘s The Voice.

The 68-year-old country singer joined the network’s popular singing competition as a coach in May, stepping in after Blake Shelton’s departure.

Prior to her role as a core judge in Season 24, McEntire had made appearances as a Mega Mentor in Season 23 and as a Battle Advisor to Shelton’s team in Season 1. Despite turning down the role back in 2011, she finally embraced the position in the latest season.

As speculation about McEntire’s dissatisfaction behind the scenes mounted, speculation of her intention to exit the show began circulating in October 2023. However, the Grammy winner took to X to debunk these rumors just ahead of the 25th season premiere.

“Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true,” McEntire said on X. “These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product.” See the post below.

Fans breathed a sigh of relief upon learning that the country singer had dispelled the rumors, stating “I know you love being on the VOICE as a Coach. You said you are having fun so I would definitely not believe anything anybody says unless it comes directly from you. You are such a great Coach. Go get em this season and enjoy.”

Check out some more reactions below.

The Voice, Season 25 Premieres Monday, February 26, 8/7c, NBC

The Voice - NBC

The Voice where to stream

The Voice

Reba McEntire

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jeremy Sisto and Luke Kleintank in 'FBI: International' - 'Imminent Threat - Part One'
1
‘FBI’ Is Now Using Jubal in a Way That Excites Jeremy Sisto
Gabriel Basso filming 'The Night Agent' Season 2
2
Everything We Know About ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2
Kenneth Mitchell as Aurellio in 'Star Trek: Discovery'
3
Kenneth Mitchell Dies: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Actor Was 49
EMMY RUSSELL
4
‘American Idol’: How Did Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter Do?
Chris Gauthier in 'Joe Pickett' Season 2
5
‘Joe Pickett’ & ‘Once Upon a Time’ Star Chris Gauthier Dies at 48