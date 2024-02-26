Reba McEntire Addresses Rumors She’s Leaving ‘The Voice’

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Reba McEntire is calling “clickbait” on all rumors suggesting she’s departing from NBC‘s The Voice.

The 68-year-old country singer joined the network’s popular singing competition as a coach in May, stepping in after Blake Shelton’s departure.

Prior to her role as a core judge in Season 24, McEntire had made appearances as a Mega Mentor in Season 23 and as a Battle Advisor to Shelton’s team in Season 1. Despite turning down the role back in 2011, she finally embraced the position in the latest season.

As speculation about McEntire’s dissatisfaction behind the scenes mounted, speculation of her intention to exit the show began circulating in October 2023. However, the Grammy winner took to X to debunk these rumors just ahead of the 25th season premiere.

“Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true,” McEntire said on X. “These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product.” See the post below.