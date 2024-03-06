After hearing their voices on the Big Bang Theory spinoff, two actors from the original series will be appearing in the Young Sheldon series finale.

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will be reprising their Big Bang Theory roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, respectively, in the Young Sheldon series finale airing Thursday, May 16 at 8/7c on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+). Any further details are being kept under wraps.

Parsons and Bialik last appeared on screen together in the Big Bang Theory series finale in May 2019 (pictured above). Parsons is an executive producer on and narrates Young Sheldon. Bialik has provided a voiceover in two episodes of the spinoff. But this will be the first on-camera return of their characters.

Young Sheldon was created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro and follows the young version of Parsons’ character (played by Iain Armitage), a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science, which isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. While the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him.

It was announced in November 2023 that Young Sheldon would be ending with its current seventh season. “Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience,” said executive producers Steve Holland, Molaro and Lorre at the time. “We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we’re excited to share this final season with you.”

The spinoff has been a consistent ratings winner, having premiered as the No. 1 new comedy of the 2017-2018 TV season. It then became the No. 1 comedy in the 2019-2020 season after The Big Bang Theory ended.

In addition to Armitage and Parsons narrating, Young Sheldon stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Emily Osment. Joining Holland, Molaro, Lorre, and Parsons as executive producers are Nick Bakay and Todd Spiewak.

News of Parsons and Bialik’s series finale appearances comes one day after CBS ordered to series a Young Sheldon sequel following Jordan and Osment’s Georgie and Mandy as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage.

Young Sheldon, Series Finale, Thursday, May 16, 8/7c, CBS