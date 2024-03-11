Lori Loughlin poked fun at herself on Sunday’s (March 10) episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm as she parodied her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

On the March 10 episode of Curb‘s final season, Loughlin played a version of herself. As per Deadline, she is introduced by Ted Danson, who asks Larry David to help get Loughlin into his country club. Despite having served prison time for her participation in the college scandal, Loughin’s membership is approved thanks to David’s passionate plea to the club board.

However, the Full House star begins to show her true colors once David plays golf with her. Firstly, she shows off a special flag that allows her access to the fairway on a carts-only day. And later, it’s revealed she has a disabled persons plate on her Porsche. She claims she was granted disabled status due to having Epstein-Barr.

Later in the episode, Loughlin secures a better tee time by tipping the starter $50 and lies about her score after she smashes her ball into the woods. When David questions her about this, she responds, “I had a good lie.”

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted by the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2019 as part of a nationwide college bribery scandal. It was revealed that the couple had paid $500,000 to bolster their daughters’ chances of admission to the University of Southern California.

In 2020, Loughin and Giannulli agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges; Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, two years supervised release, and 100 hours of community service.

Since her release, Loughlin has become a regular on the Great American Family network, reviving her When Calls the Heart character Abigail Stanton for two episodes of When Hope Calls in 2021. She also starred in the holiday movies Fall Into Winter and A Christmas Blessing.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is currently airing its 12th and final season. In connection with the end of the series, David will perform two live “A Conversation With Larry David” shows in Washington, D.C., on March 29 at The Anthem and in Boston on April 1 at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.