Cameras on Thursday’s installment of The View began rolling live minutes after it was announced that the infamous O.J. Simpson had died at the age of 76, so the cohosts addressed the matter of his death first thing on the show. Top of mind for all of them, though, was his live-televised trial and ultimate acquittal for the murders of wife Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Whoopi Goldberg made the initial announcement, saying, “Just before we went on air today, news broke that O.J. Simpson has passed away at age 76. He was battling cancer. And he’s passed, so we didn’t want you to sort of not know, because we just got it, so we’re passing it on to you.”

Sunny Hostin was the first to comment, revealing her personal and professional connections to the story: “Can I just say, who doesn’t remember the trial of the century? I mean, it was an 11-month-long trial. And the Bronco and I think it’s one of those questions: ‘Where were you at when O.J. was in that Bronco?'” Hostin said. “I remember I was at Cafe Figueroa on a date with a guy named Paul… I also remember feeling a great sense of injustice happened. It’s one of the reasons why I became a prosecutor. Because I remember watching Chris Star, and I remember watching Marcia Clark. I remember watching the great, late Johnnie Cochran and just the masterful job that I thought everyone did, and I ended up becoming close to Kim Goldman. And I can tell you that even after… her brother, Ron was killed along with Nicole Simpson. And I remember how palpable even to this day that loss is.”

Hostin continued, “For me, the tragedy was the injustice: The criminal trial, the fact that he was not found guilty. He was found liable later, civilly.”

Joy Behar then jumped in to draw a sharp comparison, saying, “Yeah, like Trump is found liable for rape.”

“Everything goes back to Trump,” Hostin joked.

“Until he is gone, I will not rest,” Behar pressed, earning cheers from the crowd. Still, Hostin continued with her original train of thought, arguing that the televised trial was a boon for television.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who was five when the trial aired, jumped in to offer her perspective, explaining, “My parents had it on wall to wall, it really was. It consumed so much of our public consciousness. I remember that and Princess Diana’s death just like ingrained in me. And to me, when some someone like this passes, really my only thought is I hope it gives some peace to the family of the victims. They did win the civil suit after the fact because I agree; I think it was a miscarriage of justice. But that doesn’t make up for it. So I hope that it helps them to find some peace.”

“Even saying their names matters,” Sara Haines, who returned after a couple of days away for a funeral, offered.

“Yeah, Ron Goldman, Nicole Simpson, these people are terribly missed by their families,” Hostin added.