O.J. Simpson Dies: Infamous Athlete Was 76

Kelli Boyle
Comments
O.J. Simpson
Jason Bean - Pool/Getty Images

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76. The infamous athlete at the center of one of America’s most famous televised court cases died on Wednesday, April 10 after a battle with cancer. His death was announced by his family on Thursday, April 11.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” his family’s statement, posted on his own X (formerly Twitter) account, reads. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family”

More to come on this developing story…

O.J. Simpson

