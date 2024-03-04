See How ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Paid Tribute to Richard Lewis

Curb Your Enthusiasm paid homage to cast member Richard Lewis just days after the comedian’s death, as the fifth episode of the twelfth and final season of the HBO series aired.

Before the HBO tune-in even popped up, a title card honoring Lewis appeared, reading, “In Memory of Richard Lewis, 1947 – 2024.” It also included an image of Lewis who also happened to appear in the episode. Titled, “Fish Stuck,” the installment featured Lewis attending AA meetings that Larry’s girlfriend Irma (Tracey Ullman) happened to be attending.

Featured in two scenes, Lewis beamed over laughs he’d gotten from attendees at one of the meetings, and in another moment, he relayed some information Irma shared during one of the meetings to Larry over lunch, thinking he’d be written into his friend’s will. As the episode played out, Lewis’ revelation about Irma leaving her former husband because of his bedridden medical condition inspired Larry to fake an illness and rid himself of the relationship.

As with every plan Larry tries executing, the faked illness backfires, leading Irma and more to immortalize Larry’s bad behavior on bricks outside of their synagogue.

But beyond the episode’s storyline, it was a great installment for Lewis whose effortless improvisational banter with David remained on display. It’s unclear how many more installments Lewis might appear in, but since the show’s debut back in 2000, he’s appeared in more than 40 episodes.

Lewis died February 28 following a battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He disclosed his diagnosis in April 2023. Although recent reports suggest the comedian’s direct cause of death was a heart attack. The inclusion of the AA storyline for Lewis rang true to his own experience as a recovering alcoholic, something he shared publicly for years.

What did you think of the tribute to Richard Lewis? Let us know in the comments section, below, and keep an eye out as the season continues for more potential appearances from the late performer.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12, Sundays, 10/9c, HBO