Everything’s coming up Polin! Netflix revealed the official Part 1 trailer for Bridgerton Season 3 on April 11 and released brand-new photos of Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), Colin (Luke Newton), Francesca (Hannah Dodd), and more.

As expected, there’s a fresh glimpse of Polin. A radiant Penelope, wearing a stunning sea foam green gown, stands alongside Colin while attending an event in Season 3 Episode 2.

The latest batch of photos put the spotlight on more of Penelope’s style metamorphosis. In Season 3 Episode 1, Penelope attends one of the Ton’s many events of the season in an emerald green gown. This dress is just the beginning of Penelope’s fashion evolution in Season 3. (Did someone say Emmy for costume design?)

Lord Anderson (Daniel Francis), a new character in Season 3, appears alongside Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) in one of the new photos. What’s their history, exactly? Will (Martins Imhangbe) and Alice Mondrich (Emma Naomi) also share a tender moment in Season 3.

Bridgerton Season 3 is based on the fourth novel in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. The first two seasons focused on Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) love stories. Season 3 is all about Colin and Penelope’s fan-favorite friends-to-lovers-romance.

Scroll down to see the newest photos of Bridgerton Season 3 and every other snap of the highly-anticipated season.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, 2024, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, 2024, Netflix