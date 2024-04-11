Every ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Photo Released So Far: Swoon Over Polin & More

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Episode 302 of 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel / Netflix
Everything’s coming up Polin! Netflix revealed the official Part 1 trailer for Bridgerton Season 3 on April 11 and released brand-new photos of Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), Colin (Luke Newton), Francesca (Hannah Dodd), and more.

As expected, there’s a fresh glimpse of Polin. A radiant Penelope, wearing a stunning sea foam green gown, stands alongside Colin while attending an event in Season 3 Episode 2.

The latest batch of photos put the spotlight on more of Penelope’s style metamorphosis. In Season 3 Episode 1, Penelope attends one of the Ton’s many events of the season in an emerald green gown. This dress is just the beginning of Penelope’s fashion evolution in Season 3. (Did someone say Emmy for costume design?)

Lord Anderson (Daniel Francis), a new character in Season 3, appears alongside Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) in one of the new photos. What’s their history, exactly? Will (Martins Imhangbe) and Alice Mondrich (Emma Naomi) also share a tender moment in Season 3.

Bridgerton Season 3 is based on the fourth novel in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. The first two seasons focused on Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) love stories. Season 3 is all about Colin and Penelope’s fan-favorite friends-to-lovers-romance.

Scroll down to see the newest photos of Bridgerton Season 3 and every other snap of the highly-anticipated season.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, 2024, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, 2024, Netflix

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Episode 301 of 'Bridgerton'
Laurence Cendrowicz / Netflix

New friends? Francesca and Penelope share a sweet moment at one of the Ton parties in Season 3 Episode 1. Penelope shows off a bolder look in this stunning emerald gown.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Episode 303 of 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Almost all the Bridgerton boys under one roof! After returning from his travels, Colin settles back in at the Bridgerton home.

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in Season 3 Episode 3 of 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) sports yet another extravagant wig in this Season 3 scene as she reads the latest Lady Whistledown edition.

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich in Season 3 Episode 2 of 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

It’s not all about the Bridgertons! The Mondrichs will return in Season 3.

Daniel Francis as Lord Anderson, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury in Season 3 Episode 4 of 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

A history with Lady Danbury Francis debuts as Lord Anderson in Season 3.

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Lorn Macdonald as Albion Finch, James Phoon as Harry Dankworth, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington in Season 3 Episode 3 of 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Penelope and her family step out for the Hawkins Balloon launch in Season 3 Episode 3. Penelope appears to be looking for someone in the distance.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Sam Phillips as Lord Debling in Season 3 Episode 3 of 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Colin Bridgerton, it’s time to step up your game. Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) has entered the Penelope Featherington chat in Season 3.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Season 3 Episode2 of Bridgerton
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Penelope and Colin gaze into each other eyes as Pen tends to Colin’s wound. This is a pivotal Polin scene from the book.

James Phoon as Harry Dankworth, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Lorn Macdonald as Albion Finch, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Season 3 Episode 1 of Bridgerton
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Penelope may have been a wallflower in her own family, but she’s blossoming in Season 3. This is her time to shine.

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Season 3 Episode 6 of 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

The Bridgerton brothers can always depend on each other. Benedict and Colin have a drink together in this scene from Season 3 Episode 6.

Luke Newton in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Colin’s getting a glow-up in Season 3. After his travels abroad, Colin comes back to the Ton looking sexier than ever.

James Bryan as Nicky Mondrich, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, Ariella Warburton as Daisy Mondrich, Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich, Elias Amos as John Mondrich in Season 3 Episode 1 of 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

It’s a brave new world for Will and Alice Mondrich in Season 3. They are moving up in society with the success of their gentlemen’s club.

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in Season 3 Episode 1 of 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Lady Violet’s (Ruth Gemmell) mission to see all of her children happily married is far from over. Francesca becomes Lady Violet’s focus in Season 3.

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury in Season 3 Episode 2 of 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Queen Charlotte continues to reign over the Ton in Season 3. Of course, Lady Danbury is by her side giving her the inside scoop on all the gossip.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Season 3 Episode 2 of 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Penelope and Colin stay by each other’s side at one of the lavish Season 3 parties.

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton in Season 3 Episode4 of 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Francesca will be making her society debut in Season 3. Dodd takes over the role from Ruby Stokes.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Season 3 Episode 2 of 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Colin embraces his leading man status in Season 3. The middle Bridgerton sibling will finally realize his feelings for Penelope.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Season 3 Episode 1 of 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Kanthony is still going strong! Following their wedding, Anthony and Kate (Simone Ashley) are fully embracing the honeymoon phase.

Liam Daniel / Netflix

Never a dull moment in the Bridgerton household. Lady Violet, Anthony, and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) look very concerned in this Season 3 still.

Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Netflix

Penelope and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) have much to discuss after Eloise’s Lady Whistledown discovery. Their long-standing friendship is threatened by Penelope’s secret.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Season 3 Episode 2 of 'Bridgerton'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

Is this the moment where it all shifts for Polin? Penelope and Colin share a charged moment after the sun sets.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in 'Bridgerton'
Netflix

They only have eyes for each other. Polin’s friends-to-lovers romance is going to be such a treat for Bridgerton fans.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Season 3 Episode 2 of 'Bridgerton'
Laurence Cendrowicz / Netflix

Penelope looks out the window during a moment alone. Is she hoping to spot Colin in the distance?

