Lori Loughlin Is Released From Federal Prison

Actor Lori Loughlin was released from federal prison on December 28 after serving a two-month sentence in a college admissions scam that made headlines for its bold name participants.

Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky in Full House, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge for paying $500,000 to get her two daughters into the University of Southern California; she had bribed her way into getting them in as crew team recruits, despite the fact they were not rowers and never on a crew team.

Loughlin is also serving two years of supervised release, according to CNN, and perform 100 hours of community service. Her husband, who was also implicated in the scam, is currently serving a five-month sentence.

Actor Felicity Huffman was also caught up in the scam, and after serving 11 days of a two-week sentence was released from federal prison in October 2o19.