Things are about to get down and dirty on Discovery Channel’s Mud Madness. TV Insider can exclusively reveal details of the upcoming new high-octane series, which will center on the world of extreme mud racing. Premiering April 9, the show digs into the rarely-covered subculture of Big-Tire UTV (utility task vehicle) competition.

These races attract a unique cross-section of America and have grown exponentially in popularity thanks to a unique group of passionate and authentic characters that drive the sport. This includes everyone from chiropractors to DJs, which put it all on the line for bragging rights, and in many cases, big money. While it may appear niche on the surface, mud racing has become a serious business.

Each episode captures what went on during the Mud Racing Circuit. Comprised of six events, the circuit attracts racers from all over the country. They battle it out for a top spot and more than half a million dollars in prizes. Competitors describe it as their Super Bowl and Daytona 500.

Through the journey, viewers will be introduced to some captivating stories. Among them is a self-proclaimed “tomboy.” A racer who prides herself as one of the best female mud racers on the circuit. Another hits the track, fueled to find success after recovering from a horrifying accident. A family man who went all-in and sacrificed so much to provide for his daughters. And an up-and-comer who uses the sport to stay the course and speed away a rocky past.

Between the custom vehicle builds, challenging mud courses, deep-rooted rivalries, intense action, and a wild social party scene, cameras capture all the elements of the sport. If the exclusive teaser seen above is any indication, you may want to buckle up because we are in for one hell of a ride.

Mud Madness premiere, April 9, 9/8c, Discovery Channel