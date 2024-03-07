Both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are heading into new seasons—premiering on March 14, starting at 9/8c, following 9-1-1—with characters’ fates left up in the air. But might the new posters, which TV Insider is exclusively unveiling, offer hints as to whether they live or die?

The full casts are pictured in the art for both shows, as you can see in the full versions below. For Grey’s Anatomy, that means: Ellen Pompeo (Meredith), Chandra Wilson (Bailey), James Pickens Jr. (Richard), Kim Raver (Teddy), Kevin McKidd (Owen), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia), Anthony Hill (Winston), Chris McCormack (Link), Camilla Luddington (Jo), Scott Speedman (Nick), Debbie Allen (Catherine), Jake Borelli (Levi), Alexis Floyd (Simone), Harry Shum Jr. (Blue), Adelaide Kane (Jules), Midori Francis (Yasuda), and Niko Terho (Lucas). We’ll have to wait to see how many episodes Pompeo and Speedman are in, though they are both pictured.

Then, for Station 19, with the tagline, “The Final Season Ignites,” the poster includes: Jaina Lee Ortiz (Andy, as Captain!), Barrett Doss (Vic), Boris Kodjoe (Sullivan), Danielle Savre (Maya), Jay Hayden (Travis), Grey Damon (Jack), Jason George (Ben), Stefania Spampinato (Carina), Carlos Miranda (Theo), Merle Dandridge (Natasha), and Josh Randall (Beckett).

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 both ended with series regulars collapsing: Teddy in the OR and Jack after a floor collapse. But with both pictured in the posters above, should we take that as a hint that neither dies? That wouldn’t rule out a long recovery or an injury that necessitates some sort of change career-wise. And with Station 19 going into its final season, it could set up a next chapter for Jack.

Grey’s kicks off Season 20 with “We’ve Only Just Begun,” in which Meredith rethinks her plans after going rogue in the finale. The interns are on thin ice following a patient’s death, but Simone and Lucas are immediately tested in an emergency. Richard confides in Bailey, and Teddy’s fate is revealed.

Then on Station 19, in “This Woman’s Work,” Andy steps into the station’s captaincy as Jack’s life hangs in the balance. The team is called to a hostage situation. Natasha fights for her career, and Maya and Carina make a choice.

What are you hoping to see in the upcoming seasons of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 20 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 9/8c, ABC

Station 19, Seventh and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 10/9c, ABC