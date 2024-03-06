‘Dance Moms’ Reunion Sets Premiere as Lifetime Unveils Explosive Trailer (VIDEO)

Dance Moms is as explosive as ever if the highly-anticipated reunion trailer is any indication. Lifetime unveiled a first look at the Dance Moms Reunion, which is officially set to arrive on Wednesday, May 1 at 8/7c.

Additionally, Lifetime has unveiled a greenlight for a new compilation series, Dance Moms: Epic Showdowns, in addition to nine hours of all-new Dance Moms digital content. The reunion trailer teases tears, tensions, and nostalgia for the girls who once performed at Abby Lee’s Dance Company alongside their moms.

Some faces are notably absent, particularly Abby Lee Miller, but some of the show’s most memorable cast are coming back for hte two-hour special event including JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes, and Kalani Hilliker. Alongside these dancers, their moms will accompany them for a reunion of their own.

While the trailer teases some sweet moments between the girls, the moms are another story as old tensions return and the reunion turns divisive among the ranks. Of course, Dance Moms isn’t a stranger to drama since the show’s debut in 2011 until its conclusion in 2019. The reunion comes five years after the show came to a close on September 10, 2019.

The Lifetime original ran for eight seasons and during that time saw Abby Lee Miller serve prison time for bankruptcy fraud as well as go through a cancer battle as she helmed the studio where these dancers and their moms took part in the series.

The reunion was teased late last year in November 2023 when Lifetime unveiled plans for the televised event. You won’t want to miss the stars look back at the show that became a worldwide pop culture sensation and made them household names. Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments section, below, and catch the thrilling trailer, above.

Dance Moms Reunion, Premieres Wednesday, May 1, 8/7c, Lifetime