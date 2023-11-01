‘Dance Moms Reunion’ Set to Air on Lifetime in 2024 (PHOTO)

Dance Moms is back — sort of!

Lifetime has announced that fan-favorite dancers and moms from the iconic series, which ran eight seasons from 2011 to 2019 (and featured 10 specials), will be getting back together “to talk about the good, bad and everything else in between” in Dance Moms Reunion. The reunion is set to air in 2024.

Along with the announcement, Lifetime shared a photo of Chloe Lukasiak, Paige Hyland, Brooke Hyland, JoJo Siwa, Kendall Vertes, and Kalani Hilliker together, which you can see above.

Dance Moms, over its run, followed the training and careers of children in dance and show business under the instruction of Abby Lee Miller. It also showcased the relationships between Miller, the dancers, and their often bickering mothers as it followed the girls on the ALDC Junior Elite Competition Team learning their dances and then participating in dance competitions all across the country.

The cast of Seasons 1 through 7 included Maddie Ziegler, Chloe Lukasiak, Nia Frazier, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Vivi-Anne Stein, Kendall Vertes, Payton Ackerman, Asia Monet Ray, Kalani Hilliker, JoJo Siwa, Brynn Rumfallo, Elliana Walmsley, Lilliana Ketchman, Camryn Bridges, and Maesi Caes, as well as their mothers.

The Season 8 cast included Brady Farrar, Hannah Colin, GiaNina Paolantonio, Sarah Georgiana, Pressley Hosbach, Savannah Kristich, and Paris Moore, and their mothers.

Dance Moms was nominated for multiple Kids’ Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards from 2012 to 2017. It won a Kids’ Choice Award in 2015 for Favorite Reality Show.

There were several spinoffs over the years, including Dance Moms: Miami, which aired in 2012; the sister show Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, which premiered in 2012 and aired two seasons (and included some dancers who then went on to Dance Moms); Abby’s Studio Rescue in 2014; and Raising Asia in 2014. Lifetime had ordered another Dance Moms spinoff, Abby’s Virtual Dance Off, but canceled it in 2020 after accusations of racism from Adriana Smith against Miller surfaced.

Dance Moms Reunion, 2024, Lifetime