How Long Will ‘The Masked Singer’ Continue? Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg Weighs In

The Masked Singer is now in its 11th season, and it seems to be showing no signs of slowing down. Big names are still competing under masks (and loving it), and the costumes are just as creative as ever. But how much longer can the Fox competition continue? TV Insider asked panelist Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg if she’s thought of just that when we spoke with her ahead of this season.

“Well, I prayed to God when I first did the first season because I loved the show so much and I loved the fact that it was bringing families together. I was like, God, let me be part of something good like this for a very long time. I was like, give me 10 years,” she says. “But now I want 20 because if American Idol can keep going, America’s Got Talent can keep going, why not make this a staple? I love it, and I love our little family.”

For Season 11, with Nicole Scherzinger performing on stage in London, Rita Ora has joined the panel (which also includes Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke). Theme nights—including The Wizard of Oz, Transformers, Billy Joel, Queen, Girl Groups, Soundtrack of My Life, TV Theme, and Shower Anthems—might offer clues as to who’s under the masks. Sixteen new celebrity singers are competing, with costumes including Gumball, Lizard, Ugly Sweater, Goldfish, Starfish, and Book, and that includes three new wildcards.

McCarthy-Wahlberg shares that “it’s mind-blowing how big the names are—so big.” And that’s starting with the premiere.

“If you don’t agree with me that this is one of the biggest A-list stars, then you can come smack me in the face,” she says with a laugh. “Because it truly is. The whole studio audience was gobsmacked. There’s not a person that doesn’t know who this person is, I’ll put it this way. There’s not a person who doesn’t love this person. Lovable, likable, huge on the Q-rating list of people knowing who’s who. That’s all I can say without giving it away.”

