‘The Masked Singer’: Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Teases Major Premiere Reveal

Each season, The Masked Singer is said to be the best ever, but based on what panelist Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg teases about the premiere reveal, you won’t want to miss it.

The Fox competition show returns with its 11th season on March 6, and for the first time, there’s a new panelist at the table alongside Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke: Rita Ora (while Nicole Scherzinger performed on the West End). Once again, there are theme nights (which may provide clues as to who’s under the masks) and, of course, costumes (like Gumball, Lizard, Ugly Sweater, Goldfish, Starfish, and Book) and three new wildcards.

Below, Wahlberg teases what’s ahead this season.

You keep having these huge surprises.

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg: It’s the gift that keeps on giving with the show, because a lot of these celebrities and these big singers have children that love the show. They’re like, you know what? I’ll go and surprise my kids. So we keep getting these next level surprises. And let me just tell you, and I know we talk about “this is the best season ever and the celebrities,” this one is by far. I don’t know if you heard yet, but it’s mind-blowing how big the names are—so big.

You always start off the season with something big. What can you say about this season premiere’s reveal and your reaction?

If you don’t agree with me that this is one of the biggest A-list stars, then you can come smack me in the face. [Laughs] Because it truly is. The whole studio audience was gobsmacked. There’s not a person that doesn’t know who this person is, I’ll put it this way. There’s not a person who doesn’t love this person. Lovable, likable, huge on the Q-rating list of people knowing who’s who. That’s all I can say without giving it away.

Now that you’re 11 seasons in, what’s changed the most about your approach to guessing from the first season?

I’m not as psychotic as I used to be in terms of getting them right. I am a competitive person by nature. I’m task orientated. When I started the show, they said, your job is to try to figure out who’s under the mask using the clues, using your ears. So I was like, alright, let’s go. I felt like I was in sports back in the day and I’ve got these bozos next to me I’m competing with. So off to the races we went. They did this Golden Ear Trophy—whoever got the most right. I won two and a half times. And then they stopped doing it, like, you’re getting too many right. You need to calm down. I was like, okay, maybe they’re right. Maybe I shouldn’t go all out. Remember the movie A Beautiful Mind? I would go home and be in bed drawing maps in my head. I’m like, they worked on this TV show and then they said they went through an emotional problem. I was spending so much energy trying to figure it right. Now I’m just having a little bit more fun.

What’s still surprising you about the show?

I’m surprised that they are able to creatively keep it going in such a dynamic way that it moves our hearts, makes us smile, keeps it interesting. For instance, the theme nights, I think, took the show to a whole other level. Wizard of Oz is a theme night. The stage is so glorious. They spent a lot, let me just say, so if you have kids or if you love the movie, you have to watch this episode. Transformers—the giant Transformers coming out on stage and conversing with us. TV Theme night—who doesn’t love those old TV theme songs like Fame and Cheers and Growing Pains? All those songs are sung by everybody. Girl Groups—I actually sing this season, which is not a highlight. [Laughs] They forced me to sing a few lines, and you’ll just have to see how well I did.

Yeah, you always have fun and go all out with those theme nights. Which was the most fun for you this season? Was it singing?

Singing was the scariest. I would have to say Ken and I bonded so much due to that because I was so nervous to do it on my own and [asked], can I come out with Ken and can we sing it together? And they said yes. I literally called him at home [and] was like, can we go over the beats? “I really, really, really wanna zigazig ah.” I’m sweating now thinking about it. So you’ll just have to tune in to see how we did. But that was a special moment because Ken and I really kind of bonded.

For the first time, you have a new panelist this season. How does having Rita there and Nicole not there shake things up?

It’s hard because I love Nicole. We’re a solid family. But I know Nicole was out doing her source given gift. Nicole is one of the most talented singers I’ve ever come across, and that’s saying a lot being on Masked Singer, and she had an opportunity to go perform on West End. So we were like, you go get it, girl.

Rita came in and was a perfect placeholder because she knows the show. She did Masked Singer UK. She knows how to sing, let’s be honest. She’s a gorgeous singer, and she’s so sweet. It was like having a best friend or a cousin come fill in. It was a very easy addition. Sometimes chemistry is a big thing, can shake things up and not perform as well, and I think you guys will see that we got along great. The show just rose to the top as usual.

Your chemistry is part of why I think the show is so successful—people tune in to watch the four of you.

Totally. [Laughs] I think so, too. I kind of try to help Rita as much as I can. I always feel like the girls have to stick together. I’m all about girl power. So I helped her out, and she helped me out with singing behind the scenes.

What else is new this season?

Soundtrack of My Life is another one. Billy Joel Night is another one. And I’m always amazed that they can come up with these costumes every single time. I’m like, what? It’s mind-blowing, the imagination on this cast and crew is really phenomenal. I don’t think we’ll ever see another show like this in our history.

Every time I’m like, they can’t come up with more costumes, they do. I never would’ve thought Book could be one first season.

And the Book is phenomenal. I’m always like, holy cow, there should be a museum with just all of these Masked Singer costumes because I’d go just to reminisce.

Is there anything you’d like to see done on the show, whether it comes to a costume, performance, some sort of twist, like the Keep It On bell?

I loved that. I’d love the Golden Ear Trophy to come back. [Laughs] But the bell was substantial because a lot of times, we’ll send people home and be like, oh my God. Or the audience will send people home and we want to stop it. So that’s been a nice addition. I’d like for that to keep going. And then I think there’d be fun one-offs like, I don’t know how to explain it other than a celebrity and their daughter or something like that, like a siblings or a nepotism show, a nepotism theme show. [Laughs] I think there’s a real opportunity there to have family members or co-stars together.

Which guest panelist has impressed you the most?

Oh God, there have been some great ones. Well, Leah Remini made me laugh. Joel McHale is probably our best cousin on the show who comes to fill in. So it’d be hard to say anyone else after that.

What else should people know about Season 11?

I’m in love with my outfits. We bring it and it’s tricky to say because a lot of times we’re getting dressed only a few days before because we’ll get costume changes. Like, oh, we can’t do that character so we have to hurry up and try to find another one. But my proudest one was when I was Professor Dumbledore from Harry Potter. That one, I even surprised the producers. They thought I was just going to come out with some gray hair and a beard. I went for it. I went full prosthetic nose and all the warts and all, and I had a ball doing it.

The Masked Singer, Season 11 Premiere, Wednesday, March 6, 8/7c, Fox