To this day, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg is still surprised that her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, appeared on The Masked Singer. But will she appear on his Blue Bloods, in its final season?

“He did make a comment the other day and said, ‘I’d love to have you come on before I leave.’ And I go, ‘That’s really sweet. I love you,'” she tells TV Insider ahead of The Masked Singer returning for Season 11 on March 6. “And if there’s an opportunity that presents itself, possibly, but after he leaves Blue Bloods, we might want to do a show together. I think I just let that one end. It deserves to have a beautiful ending on its own without me getting involved.”

Blue Bloods is currently airing the first part of its 14th and final season, with the rest set for fall 2024. It was in November 2023 that the CBS drama would be ending. “There have been times we tried to honor what the fans most want. Ring the bell loud enough, and there’s a good chance they’ll get what they want. We all want to go out with a bang,” Will Estes told us of the ending.

Donnie Wahlberg surprised the Masked Singer panelist when he was revealed to be Cluedle-Doo in Season 5. That is “without a doubt” the unmasking that has still surprised her the most,” Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg says.

“That will go on in the history as the biggest dumb blonde moment maybe I’ve had of not being able to recognize him,” she admits. “But he tricked me, too. People need to know that he really sold it to me that he was on the set of Blue Bloods. I didn’t know he was on the set backstage when he was FaceTiming me. So when he was revealed, I mean, the pictures speak for itself, and the video. I literally fell over. I could not freaking believe my eyes. I still can’t believe it. I’m like, did that really happened?”

