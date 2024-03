NHRA Drag Racing TV Schedule 2024 on Fox Sports

It’s fast forward again for NHRA drag racing fans as the 2024 season gets underway with the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Florida’s Gainesville Raceway.

This year, Mission Foods is the title sponsor of the NHRA’s top series, taking over for Camping World.

After being the NHRA Top Fuel Championship runner-up a total of six times, Doug Kalitta won his first championship and capped it off with a win at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in November.

Erica Enders, a six-time Pro Stock champion, looks for her third consecutive title.

Four-time NHRA Funny Car champion Matt Hagan returns to defend his title with Tony Stewart Racing. Meanwhile, Stewart himself will be driving in the Top Fuel series, temporarily taking over for his wife, Leah Pruett, while the couple plans to start a family.

European Top Fuel champion Ida Zetterström will also make her highly anticipated NHRA debut with JCM Racing this season.

FS1, FS2 and Fox air NHRA events throughout the season, including five appearances on the Fox broadcast network throughout July and August.

NHRA TV Schedule 2024 on Fox Sports

All times Eastern/Central. Schedule subject to change. Most races have multiple replays on FS1 or FS2.

March 7-10: Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway

Mission Drag Racing Series

Saturday, March 9

Qualifying Show 1, Noon/11a c, FS2

TF All-Star Callout, 7/6c, FS1

Sunday, March 10

Qualifying Show 2, 8:30a/7:30a c, FS1

Finals Round 1 & 2, 10:30a/9:30a c, FS1

Finals, 9/8c, FS1

Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series

Thursday, March 21

Sportsman Series, 8/7c, FS2

NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series

Thursday, March 28

Pro Mod, 8/7c, FS2

March 21-24: Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip

Mission Drag Racing Series

Saturday, March 23

Qualifying Show 1, 9:30/8:30c, FS1

Qualifying Show 2, 12:30/11:30a c, FS1

Finals, 7/6c, FS1

Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series

Thursday, April 4

Sportsman Series, 8/7c, FS2

April 5-7: NHRA Arizona Nationals, Firebird Motorsports Park

Mission Drag Racing Series

Friday, April 5

Qualifying Show 1, 9:30/8:30c, FS1

Sunday, April 7

Qualifying Show 2, 10:30a/9:30a c, FS1

Finals, 6:30/5:30c, FS1

NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series

Thursday, April 25

Pro Mod, 9/8c, FS2

April 12-14: NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Mission Drag Racing Series

Friday, April 12

Qualifying Show 1, 11/10c, FS1

Sunday, April 14

Qualifying Show 2, 11a/10a c, FS1

Finals, 7/6c, FS1

Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series

Thursday, April 25

Sportsman Series, 8/7c, FS2

April 26-28: NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway

Mission Drag Racing Series

Sunday, April 28

Qualifying Show 1, 11a/10a c, FS1

Finals, 6/5c, FS1

Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series

Thursday, May 9

Sportsman Series, 9/8c, FS2

May 17-19: Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals, Route 66 Raceway

Mission Drag Racing Series

Friday, May 17

Qualifying Show 1, 11/10c, FS1

Saturday, May 18

PS All-Star Callout, 7/6c, FS1

Sunday, May 19

Qualifying Show 2, 1/noon c, FS1

Finals Round 1, 4/3c, FS1

Finals, 10/9c, FS1

NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series

Thursday, June 6

Pro Mod, 8/7c, FS2

May 31-June 2: NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway

Mission Drag Racing Series

Friday, May 31

Qualifying Show 1, 7:30/6:30c, FS1

Saturday, June 1

Qualifying Show 2, 7/6c, FS1

Sunday, June 2

Finals Round 1, 1/noon c, FS1

Finals, 7/6c, FS1

NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series

Thursday, June 20

Pro Mod, 9:30/8:30c, FS2

June 7-9: NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway

Mission Drag Racing Series

Friday, June 7

Qualifying Show 1, 7/6c, FS1

Sunday, June 9

Qualifying Show 2, 12:30/11:30a c, FS1

Finals, 7/6c, FS1

NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series

Thursday, June 27

Pro Mod, 8/7c, FS2

June 21-23: Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park

Mission Drag Racing Series

Saturday, June 22

Qualifying Show 1, 1/noon c, FS1

Sunday, June 23

Qualifying Show 2, 1/noon c, FS1

Finals, 5/4c, FS1

NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series

Thursday, July 11

Pro Mod, 7/6c, FS2

June 27-30: Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park

Mission Drag Racing Series

Sunday, June 30

Qualifying Show 1, 2/1c, FS1

Finals Round 1, 4/3c, FS1

Finals, 5/4c, Fox

Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series

Thursday, July 11

Sportsman Series, 7:30/6:30c, FS2

July 12-14: To Be Announced

July 19-21: NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways

Mission Drag Racing Series

Friday, July 19

Qualifying Show 1, 10:30/9:30c, FS1

Sunday, July 21

Qualifying Show 2, 1/noon c, FS1

Finals, 4/3c, Fox

Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series

Thursday, August 1

Sportsman Series, 6:30/5:30c, FS2

July 26-28: DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway

Mission Drag Racing Series

Saturday, July 27

PSM All-Star Callout, 6/5c, FS1

Qualifying Show 1, 7/6c, FS1

Sunday, July 28

Qualifying Show 2, 2:30/1:30c, FS1

Finals, 4/3c, Fox

August 15-18: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway

Mission Drag Racing Series

Friday, August 16

Qualifying Show 1, 8/7c, FS1

Sunday, August 18

Qualifying Show 2, 1/noon c, FS1

Finals, 3/2c, Fox

Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series

Thursday, August 29

Sportsman Series, 7/6c, FS2

August 28-September 2: NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indiananapolis Raceway Park

Mission Drag Racing Series

Sunday, September 1

Qualifying Show 1, 11:30a/10:30a c, FS1

FC All-Star Callout, 5/4c, Fox

Qualifying Show 2, 6:30/5:30c, FS1

Monday, September 2

Finals, Noon/11a c, FS1

Finals, 2/1c, Fox

Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series

Thursday, September 12

Sportsman Series, 8/7c, FS2

NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series

Thursday, September 19

Pro Mod, 7/6c, FS2

September 12-15: Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway

Mission Drag Racing Series

Sunday, September 15

Qualifying Show 1, Noon/11a c, FS1

Finals, 2/1c, FS1

Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series

Thursday, September 26

Sportsman Series, 7:30/6:30c, FS2

September 20-22: Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway

Mission Drag Racing Series

Sunday, September 22

Qualifying Show 1, 1/noon c, FS1

Finals, 3/2c, FS1

Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series

Thursday, October 3

Sportsman Series, 8/7c, FS2

NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series

Thursday, October 10

Pro Mod, 7:30/6:30c, FS2

September 27-29: NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway

Mission Drag Racing Series

Saturday, September 28

Qualifying Show 1, 10:30/9:30c, FS1

Sunday, September 29

Qualifying Show 2, 2/1c, FS1

Finals, 3/2c, FS1

NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series

Thursday, October 17

Pro Mod, 6:30/5:30c, FS2

October 10-13: Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex

Mission Drag Racing Series

Sunday, October 13

Qualifying Show 1, 2/1c, FS1

Finals, 4/3c, FS1

Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series

Thursday, October 24

Sportsman Series, 7:30/6:30c, FS2

October 31-November 3: NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Mission Drag Racing Series

Sunday, November 3

Qualifying Show 1, 3/2c, FS1

Finals, 5/4c, FS1

Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series

Thursday, November 7

Sportsman Series, 6:30/5:30c, FS2

NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series

Thursday, November 21

Pro Mod, 6:30/5:30c, FS2

November 14-17: In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip

Mission Drag Racing Series

Sunday, November 17

Qualifying Show 1, 10a/9a c, FS1

Finals, 4/3c, FS1