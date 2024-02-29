Could Missy Appear in Potential ‘Young Sheldon’ Georgie & Mandy Spinoff?

Young Sheldon‘s Raegan Revord is weighing in on that potential Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) spinoff that is supposedly in the works as the ongoing prequel to The Big Bang Theory continues its seventh and final season run on CBS.

As previously reported, a spinoff about Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) brother Georgie and his young family’s day-to-day life was in the works as of January, ahead of Young Sheldon‘s latest episodes. “I’ve heard about the spinoff, as a lot of people have, but I haven’t personally been asked to be a part of it,” Revord tells TV Insider about her character Missy’s status in regard to the potential next chapter in the franchise.

But don’t take the lack of inclusion as a negative thing because the star adds, “I’ve been on this show since I was in a car seat, since I was eight, and I’m now learning how to drive, and I feel like it’s at the point where it’s time for me to kind of move on from Missy and see what else is out there.”

“I’ve spent half of my life here, so I’m kind of ready to see what’s next, but I am so insanely happy for Montana,” she gushes. “He is so talented and amazing. And I’m so happy for Emily. They’re amazing actors and they’re just going to kill it.”

The spinoff would be the second in The Big Bang Theory universe after Young Sheldon, which tells the story of Sheldon Cooper, originally played by Jim Parsons in the flagship series (he also narrates the ongoing prequel in character). Although the spinoff doesn’t have a title, reports suggest it would take on a similar format to the original comedy, opting for a multi-camera approach.

Young Sheldon‘s executive producers Steve Holland, Steve Molaro, and Chuck Lorre are reportedly behind the spinoff as they’re anticipated to write the pilot episode. For now, fans will have to wait and see if the series will get the full green light. Stay tuned for more and let us know what you think of a potential spinoff without Missy in the comments section, below.

Young Sheldon, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS