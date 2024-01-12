‘Young Sheldon’ Spinoff About Georgie & Mandy in the Works at CBS

It appears The Big Bang Theory franchise may continue to live on beyond its prequel spinoff Young Sheldon as a new spinoff of the current series centering around Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) is reportedly being developed at CBS.

According to Variety, a deal for a direct-to-series order for the spinoff is near. Young Sheldon‘s executive producers Steve Holland, Steve Molaro, and Chuck Lorre would be behind the spinoff as well and are anticipated to write the pilot episode. Unlike Young Sheldon though, this spinoff would deviate from a single-camera comedy into a multi-camera comedy, more on par with The Big Bang Theory.

Both Jordan and Osment are in talks to reprise their roles. Young Sheldon tells the story of a young Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory, Georgie is the titular character’s older brother and Mandy is his fiancee as well as the mother of his child, which was quite scandalous in the show as Georgie met 29-year-old Mandy when he was just 17.

As Young Sheldon gears up for its seventh and final season at CBS, talk of a spinoff is only natural. For those who remember Georgie from The Big Bang Theory though, they shouldn’t bank on a happy ending for him and Mandy. In the original flagship comedy, Georgie has two ex-wives, one of whom is likely Mandy. In The Big Bang Theory timeline, Georgie (who is played by Jerry O’Connell) is at a point in his life where he’s the successful owner of the Dr. Tire chain.

This spinoff news comes as Young Sheldon‘s series finale is poised to arrive May 16 on CBS. The show premiered in 2017 before The Big Bang Theory‘s wrap in 2020 (the original show debuted in 2007).

If the latest spinoff moves forward, it would continue to tie Chuck Lorre to CBS following the conclusions of Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola. Stay tuned for any potential updates on this possible spinoff, and let us know your thoughts on the idea in the comments section, below.

Young Sheldon, Season 7 Premiere, February 15, 8/7c, CBS