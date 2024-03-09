‘NASCAR: Full Speed’ Drivers Tease Possible Season 2 & What They’d Do Differently

Robert Edelstein
Comments
Ryan Blaney at the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona.
Netflix/Tyler Schank

Sports Headlines

 More Sports

For decades, NASCAR has offered a squeaky-clean motorsports product, letting its horsepower and rivalries do most of the talking. Recently, ratings and attendance have flattened or dropped. But expect that to change thanks to NASCAR: Full Speed, a docu-series in the mold of Netflix’s popular Formula 1: Drive to Survive. These five episodes show drivers for who they are—humorous, tough-talking, vulnerable humans willing to knock their fellows out of the way if it means winning.

The series focuses on the elite stars during the Cup Series’ final 10-week stretch, with cameras spending more time showing contenders off the track than on. It has gotten people talking—including word of a potential Season 2.

“You have to change with the times,” says Ryan Blaney, whose capture of the championship ends the finale. “I think NASCAR has gotten into their heads that we have to continue to evolve.”

One thing that hasn’t changed is racing’s blend of driver archetypes. Denny Hamlin, the successful 18-year vet, is still chasing an elusive first championship. Hamlin co-owns the two-driver 23XI Racing team with NBA great Michael Jordan (Bubba Wallace, the Cup’s only Black driver, is on the roster), and his comments about favoring the team he owns over the one he races for make for spirited viewing. A pair of younger stars—recent Daytona 500 winner William Byron and sixth-year Cup driver Ross Chastain—have interesting backstories. And Joey Logano, 2022 Cup champ, gets screen time.

5 Most Dramatic Moments in 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 6
Related

5 Most Dramatic Moments in 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 6

Producers knew they’d need to take chances on certain racers. “Chastain didn’t have a very successful playoffs, so his arc is one episode,” says Aaron Cohen, an executive producer on the series. If they did another season, Cohen adds, “I think we’d bring in different characters.”

They’d have more takers, given that racers were pleased with how they were portrayed. Says Chastain, “I just asked them to not make me regret letting them in, and they showed [everything] in a good way.”

NASCAR has tried non-racing series such as this before, “but when it became a Netflix opportunity, that changed things,” says Dale Earnhardt Jr., Hall of Fame driver and NBC motor-sports analyst. “[Drivers] knew the potential opportunities would be good.”

Needless to say, Blaney is sold. “Whether you’re a diehard fan or a new fan, it gives you something to learn,” says the new champ. “And obviously, I like the ending.”

NASCAR: Full Speed, Available now, Netflix

NASCAR: Full Speed - Netflix

NASCAR: Full Speed where to stream

NASCAR: Full Speed

Denny Hamlin

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Shemar Moore as Daniel
1
Alex Russell’s Final ‘S.W.A.T.’ Episode Ended With Fun Twist
Richard Crane and Jean Allison in 'The Devil's Partner'
2
Jean Allison, ‘Perry Mason’ and ‘77 Sunset Strip’ Actor, Dies at 94
Nelson Thomas
3
‘The Challenge’ Star Nelson Thomas Gives Health Update After Shocking Foot Amputation
Top 25 Max Originals from 'Love Life' and 'Our Flag Means Death' to 'The Flight Attendant' and 'Peacemaker'
4
The 25 Best Max Original Series, Ranked
Tan France and Bobby Berk for 'Queer Eye'
5
‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France Addresses Accusations He Got Bobby Berk Fired