For decades, NASCAR has offered a squeaky-clean motorsports product, letting its horsepower and rivalries do most of the talking. Recently, ratings and attendance have flattened or dropped. But expect that to change thanks to NASCAR: Full Speed, a docu-series in the mold of Netflix’s popular Formula 1: Drive to Survive. These five episodes show drivers for who they are—humorous, tough-talking, vulnerable humans willing to knock their fellows out of the way if it means winning.

The series focuses on the elite stars during the Cup Series’ final 10-week stretch, with cameras spending more time showing contenders off the track than on. It has gotten people talking—including word of a potential Season 2.

“You have to change with the times,” says Ryan Blaney, whose capture of the championship ends the finale. “I think NASCAR has gotten into their heads that we have to continue to evolve.”

One thing that hasn’t changed is racing’s blend of driver archetypes. Denny Hamlin, the successful 18-year vet, is still chasing an elusive first championship. Hamlin co-owns the two-driver 23XI Racing team with NBA great Michael Jordan (Bubba Wallace, the Cup’s only Black driver, is on the roster), and his comments about favoring the team he owns over the one he races for make for spirited viewing. A pair of younger stars—recent Daytona 500 winner William Byron and sixth-year Cup driver Ross Chastain—have interesting backstories. And Joey Logano, 2022 Cup champ, gets screen time.

Producers knew they’d need to take chances on certain racers. “Chastain didn’t have a very successful playoffs, so his arc is one episode,” says Aaron Cohen, an executive producer on the series. If they did another season, Cohen adds, “I think we’d bring in different characters.”

They’d have more takers, given that racers were pleased with how they were portrayed. Says Chastain, “I just asked them to not make me regret letting them in, and they showed [everything] in a good way.”

NASCAR has tried non-racing series such as this before, “but when it became a Netflix opportunity, that changed things,” says Dale Earnhardt Jr., Hall of Fame driver and NBC motor-sports analyst. “[Drivers] knew the potential opportunities would be good.”

Needless to say, Blaney is sold. “Whether you’re a diehard fan or a new fan, it gives you something to learn,” says the new champ. “And obviously, I like the ending.”

