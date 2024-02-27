‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’: 5 Most Dramatic Moments in Season 6

Season 6 of Netflix‘s Formula 1: Drive to Survive is finally here! All bets are off and engines are on as the racers get in gear for another high-octane season. While experienced racers return to the track, the grid is also filled with young racers hungry to compete and make their presence known. The competition is stiff this season, so drama is bound to arise inside and outside the paddock.

Mercedes and Ferrari battle to catch Red Bull, while McLaren is determined to make themselves worthy contenders with their young but highly skilled drivers. If you haven’t had time to binge the new season or need to give an update to a fellow Formula 1 fan, below are the five most dramatic moments from Season 6.

“Money Talks” (Season 6, Episode 1)

With 2 weeks until the start of the season, Lance Stroll broke both his wrists and two toes. Stroll makes a last-minute appearance for Saturday Qualifiers in the Bahrain Grand Prix after his bike accident without any prior testing or practice before going straight onto the track. After having a bad first lap, Stroll rebounds, placing in the top 10 regardless of the pain. After the first race, Aston Martin shows that they’re a force to be reckoned with this season.

“Under Pressure” (Season 6, Episode 3)

Lando Norris of McLaren Racing settles in as the vet to his teammate, Oscar Piastri. With future world champions on his team,  Zak Brown questions if the car they have now will get them there. In his first race, Piastri loses all connection to the steering wheel, causing him to retire from the race. With bad results from McLaren, Red Bull team principal, Horner is out to poach him from Zak. However, the two young stars have a strong, steadfast loyalty to their team.

After McLaren engineers make changes to the vehicles, Norris and Piastri are able to go P2 and P3 for qualifiers giving them to advantage to take home P2 and P4 in the British Grand Prix finals.

“Civil War” (Season 6, Episode 5)

BWT Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer sheds light on the difficulties of having Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon work as one. With an all-French lineup on a French team, they’re very far from friends after 20 years of racing. During their race in Australia, they collide, taking both racers out of the running for points and totaling the cars.

While in Monaco, Ocon places P3 in qualifiers and the team seems to be planning for Gasly to help him win points using the good placement. Gasly isn’t the happiest and after not receiving the correct tires during the Monaco Grand Prix, the rivalry between the two will only increase the negativity throughout the season. Will they figure it out?

“Leap Of Faith” (Season 6, Episode 6)

After being with Mercedes since he was 13 years old, Hamilton wants to make history winning his eighth world championship. With his contract coming to an end, rumors have been flying of him being in talks with Ferrari. Hungry for his eighth win, he’s weighing all his options.

“You can be here for 20-30 more years, I can’t,” says Hamilton to team principal, Toto Wolff.

Hamilton does end up signing a two-year contract with Mercedes until 2025. However, he then goes on to sign a multi-year contract with Ferrari starting in 2025, meaning 2024 will be his last season with Mercedes.

“Red or Black” (Season 6, Episode 10)

The racers are headed to Sin City, and bets are on red (Ferrari) or black (Mercedes)! The Las Vegas Strip hasn’t been closed for a Formula 1 race since 1982 and even with all the excitement, work has to be done. It’s high stakes for Ferrari and Mercedes gains points in the Las Vegas Grand Prix to bring them closer to placing second in the Constructor’s Championship. After Carlos Sainz hits a drain cover during his practice run, it puts them over the limit of repair allocations regulated for the season, costing them a 10 place grid penalty. Luckily, Ferrari is able to make it to the podium, putting them ahead of both Russell and Hamilton.

Heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Mercedes and Ferrari only have a 4-point gap between them. Russell drives a focused race, helping Mercedes snag second in the Constructor’s Championship. Ferrari places third and McLaren grabs fourth, beating Aston Martin.

During the finale episode, production reveals that the lovable and comical German Guenther Steiner’s contract was not renewed for 2024 to be team principal of Haas.

