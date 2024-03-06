Meet the New DA: ‘Law & Order’ Star Tony Goldwyn Previews His Debut

Get Both Sides of the Story For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order Newsletter:

Meet Nicholas Baxter, played by actor-director Tony Goldwyn, who succeeds Sam Waterston’s über-ethical Jack McCoy as Manhattan district attorney in Law & Order. McCoy recently retired—with a push from the mayor—after decades in the DA’s office, and Baxter joins in the March 14 episode eager to make some changes in his department.

Goldwyn, a self-admitted fan, shares what to expect.

Congratulations on becoming Law & Order’s new DA! You’re back in politics after playing the U.S. president on Scandal. I guess you don’t mind the demotion?

Tony Goldwyn: No, no. [Laughs] The interesting job description is all that matters.

This isn’t your first experience in Dick Wolf’s popular crime show franchise, right?

I’m not a stranger to the Law & Order ecosystem. I directed an episode in 2006 of the mothership and the next year, I had a four-episode arc on Criminal Intent [during Seasons 6 and 7] as Frank, the crack-addicted brother of Det. Robert Goren [Vincent D’Onofrio].

How did the new role come about?

I’d heard [the producers] were discussing me, and my agents asked if I might be interested. A couple of years ago, we had a conversation about a potential spinoff. It didn’t happen, but it [seemed] that it would be a fun thing to do. Dick Wolf maybe had me in mind again. I got together with showrunner Rick Eid, and what they came up with sounded really interesting, so we decided to go for it.

How does it feel to follow in Sam Waterston’s footsteps?

I feel very honored. Sam is an iconic actor. I had the privilege of directing him and admire him for what he has meant to Law & Order and television for so long.

How does Baxter get the job to replace McCoy?

The New York governor appoints Baxter, but in a year or two, he’ll have to be elected or he’ll be out of a job.

What can you tell us about the character?

Baxter is from a political dynasty—with a senator in his family. He worked in the DA’s office early in his career, then was a very successful litigator in private practice. Fifteen years ago, he went back into public service in the Southern District’s U.S. Attorney’s office. Despite being to the manner born, he’s the real deal—a bright, accomplished guy who is acquainted with New York’s power players.

How will he differ from McCoy as DA?

McCoy was a purist, following whatever the law said on a case-by-case basis. Baxter, who may have larger political ambitions, takes into account the social, political and longer-term systemic implications of a high-profile case.

What does that mean?

He looks at the public good as opposed to [only] the case’s narrow merits. For example, he takes into consideration the broader social impact of prostitution.

Baxter meets detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) even before he sees his staff. Why?

On the day he’s appointed, he sees a crime scene, and out of unbridled enthusiasm, he just walks in to tell the cops hello and say he wants to work with them—which is a surprise to Shaw and Riley, and probably a bit unwelcome.

How does he get along with his team, especially Executive ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) and ADA Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi)?

Both Maroun and Price are in a period of evaluation as to whether they have the same worldview that Baxter does as he builds a team he can trust. There’s no overt hostility, but Price was interim acting DA after McCoy left, so I’m sure he’s skeptical of Baxter and doesn’t know whether he’ll have a job at the end of the day.

What can you share about your first episode’s case?

A successful young guy in finance has been murdered, and the prime suspect is close to another powerful person who is implicated in a different major crime. It’s complicated and immediately becomes very high-profile and at the top of his priorities.

Your roles in TV, movies and onstage are really diverse, from Ghost’s villain to the voice of Disney’s Tarzan. What draws you to a project?

It’s about who I’d be working with and the material’s caliber. When Shonda Rhimes asked me to be a part of Scandal, I didn’t need to hear much more than that Shonda was asking me to play the president of the United States with Kerry Washington.

Do you think you’ll stay on Law & Order for more seasons?

It’s a mutual thing of “Let’s see how it goes,” but it certainly seems promising!

Law & Order, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC