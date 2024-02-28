Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Tilly Dishes on Working With Dad, Family Life & More

Gordon Ramsay may have met his match as there is a new judge in the MasterChef Junior kitchen for Season 9. And it’s daughter Tilly! The 22-year-old joins Dad and the returning Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz.

Together they welcome a new set of young culinary masters between ages 8 and 13 as they compete for the title of America’s next MasterChef Junior, a trophy, and $100,000 in prize money. The competitors will face a mixed pot of challenges along the way including an “Eating Emoji,” having to cook a meal for the Harlem Globetrotters, and venturing to Magic Castle in Los Angeles.

Tilly has the credentials of chef, television host, and social media influencer on her resume. Tilly first appeared on the Fox reality show competition on a guest spot around a decade prior. She also served on the panel during MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays. We caught up with the next-generation Ramsay to talk about what she brings to the judging table.

What does it mean to you to be a judge this season?

Tilly Ramsay: It’s amazing coming back. It’s a dream come true. I’ve loved watching my dad on the show from a young age or when I was on holiday from school and would watch on set. When I saw what he was doing, I always thought it was the coolest thing in the world. Then getting asked to do it, I felt so honored to be there. Getting to know the kids was an experience like no other. You see it on TV, but when you are there firsthand it’s something else.

How did the opportunity come about?

I was very lucky to do the Christmas special first. I got a teaser of how it is and what they do. Then when my dad talked to me about doing a full season, I was shocked. I was like, “Really? It would be insanely cool” not only to be with him all the time, but getting to be with the other judges and to get to know the kids. To be able to do something I always looked up to him for doing. It was super cool.

He is known to dish out tough love to contestants. How would you describe your judging style?

I always like to think I am a relatable judge. Being a MasterChef Junior, I was their age learning like they are and doing things they do. I feel like I can talk to them in a different way where it’s a different relationship, which is quite nice. Then obviously it’s a competition, so you also have to be tough. I do find that hard being tough, but the kids were so amazing you don’t have to be super tough. It might just need some more seasoning or this is really good but would be better if. With them, it’s all about positive criticism. What can elevate their dish? Seeing how keen and eager they are to learn is pretty amazing.

You seem to have such a bond with your dad. How was it growing up with him as a father?

Whenever someone asks if my dad is like he is on TV at home, he could not be more opposite. He is like a teddy bear. He is so energetic. I’d say he is a good cop more than my mom, to be honest. Dad is very passionate about food. I’ve seen that at a young age. He is just so much fun. I love being around him. I’d like to say I’m a mini version of him, which I’m starting to see. We’re both very competitive toward each other and take jabs at each other. It’s such a great relationship. I’m grateful to have that with him.

What is your reaction when you see him being hard on a chef?

I remember asking him about what it’s like when he is in that environment. He says, “You know when you’re in that kitchen and running things, there is very little room for error. A production line has to be like a well-oiled machine.” It’s a different type of atmosphere. I think that toughness from a place of passion. Obviously, passion produces amazing results. Sometimes I may be like, “Wow, you did shout a little bit loud there.” I don’t think you really can understand it until you’re in the situation yourself trying to cook for a whole restaurant and things start going wrong. When you’re in those shoes, I think it’s understandable.

In the world of reality television, people may wonder how much of his rages are put on.

I think it is genuine at the moment with how he is feeling. He doesn’t act like that for no reason. It’s the passion. He loves food and is a perfectionist. I think that’s where the reaction comes through because of all those things. He wants things to be perfect and how they should be. It’s a tougher side of him, but it shows that it works. If something goes wrong and dishes aren’t coming out, as you see the toughness, things start getting better.

What’s one thing that we don’t know about your dad that would surprise people?

He is very into music. He loves to sing but isn’t very good at it. I’ll always hear him humming and singing around the house. I think it’s quite funny to experience.

The challenges are so much fun this season. What are some you’re most excited about?

Being in the Magic Castle, such an iconic building. We did our own magic tricks in that episode, which was pretty amusing I have to say. That will be fun to watch. Then the Harlem Globetrotters was an experience like no other. They put on a little show for the judges and kids, which was cool to see. The kids had a tough day having to cook for them where they had to account for dietary requirements and make sure they were nutritious. They also have to cook for all these people. We got to sit together to enjoy this food.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Then there is the waffle challenge where, from just seeing the teaser, things get a little messy.

Dad likes to pretend he is an adult, but he is a big kid. He loves that kind of thing. I actually remember him shooting hoops with the Harlem Globetrotters. The messy element though of the challenge is fun, especially because I tend to stay on the good side of the kids. So when they get an option to target a judge, I was always on the good side and nudged them to go after Dad. Seeing him messy, sticky, and covered in gunk is amusing to see.

What do you think these kids need to do to win MasterChef Junior in your eyes?

Tell a story through your food. If it reminds you of your grandmother or another family member. You want to give a feeling of the family sitting at the dinner table together. You want to feel these memories through the food. You want it to look good, and taste good but also understand why you’re doing it. The first episode is the “Emoji Challenge” where the kids had a cookie and there was an emoji face on it and had to cook a dish that made them feel like their emoji. Happy may have been from memories of growing up with family and hanging out on a sunny day and eating in the garden. A great memory, then trying the dish and being able to feel that memory I think is a great thing. That’s what I look for.

Daphne is also a judge. Someone who like you has a dad [Dr. Oz] that casts a big shadow. What do you take from her experience?

I think Daphne is amazing. I look up to her so much. Getting to spend time with her and properly getting to know her was really cool. We spoke about different things. I love how kind she is and how she wants to share information. We have a lot of fun. For me, she is a role model. She has come from this same situation. Her dad is a big personality on TV as well. I can relate to that. I can see how she put in the work from a very young age grinding and learning about food and taking courses and doing shows. To see where she is now is cool.

Is there anything you and your dad like to do together besides cooking?

We’re an active family. I grew up going on bike rides with mom and dad. Long walks and running, have been times for us to connect. When he is so busy, you don’t have a lot of time to do that. When he is gone and comes back and I’m back from studying, we may go on a three-hour walk along the British coastline. I think that’s nice.

At one point did you realize he was a celebrity?

I don’t remember an exact moment. I remember people asking me what my dad did for a living, and I told them he cooked. I feel like growing up with him being who he is, it’s been normal. I haven’t known anything different. Maybe younger when I saw people asking him for a photo, but I don’t remember a time when it was super odd.

How was it knowing the kids this season?

I think one thing you’ll be able to see is how kind the kids are to each other. It’s a competition of course, but they still want to help each other out. They are so passionate about what they are doing. It was so interesting hearing different stories with them being from different parts of America and trying different foods. Things that are big in certain towns and places they are from. To see their excitement in presenting their dishes was just great. They are the most amazing bunch of kids.

MasterChef Junior Season 9 premiere, March 4, 8/7c, Fox