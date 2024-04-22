The competition is heating up in the kitchen of MasterChef Junior with the season finale in sight with the six remaining. So far, they’ve been put through the ringer baking emoji cookies, serving the Harlem Globetrotters, venturing to the legendary Magic Castle, and enduring those mystery box challenges.

For Season 9, they’ve had to put all they’ve got into each round with hopes of impressing judges Gordon Ramsay, Tilly Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Emmy-winning TV host Daphne Oz. Only one of these young culinary masters will walk away with the trophy, $100,000 prize, and title of MasterChef Junior. Still left in the game are Alfred Eggermont, Asher Niles, Bryson McGlynn, Jordyn Joyner, Michael Seegobin, and Remy Powell.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Despite the high stakes and high-pressure atmosphere, that doesn’t mean the cooks can’t have fun along the way. If our exclusive clip ahead of the April 22 episode shared above is any indication, there is plenty of that to come as Gordon and Aaron get drenched in dessert blasted at them by young contestants.

The hilarious clip starts with Daphne Oz warning Gordon and Aarón that they’ll need goggles for what is to come. She then makes sure to get herself and Gordon’s daughter and fellow judge Tilly out of the line of fire. The good sports put on the eye gear Gordon then tries to sweet talk Jordyn by saying he liked her and then explained he was wearing an expensive t-shirt.

Jordyn was having none of it. Gordon then offered her a car for mercy. “I can’t even drive yet,” the 8-year-old said. The others counted down as Jordyn and Michael aimed and fired dessert guns at their targets. Daphne couldn’t get enough and called for an instant slow-motion replay of the gooey goodness covering Gordon andAarón.

Now back to the task at hand. To secure the taste of sweet victory this week, the chefs first face off in a team-based pancake challenge. Out of that field, four enter the frosty fight to scoop up the remaining out of the final five slots by whipping up their ice cream dish.

We’ll see who out of these talented kid dynamos gets their just desserts.

MasterChef Junior, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox