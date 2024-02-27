Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI Newsletter:

Aww, OA (Zeeko Zaki) looks happy with his new girlfriend, Gemma (Comfort Clinton), on FBI in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the February 27 episode—but looks can be deceiving.

The two are getting ready to part ways when the clip begins. “Listen, tell your friend Victoria that I’m more than happy to help,” he tells her, but Gemma’s confused. “She said that she was interested in a career move or something, said the FBI sounded crazy exciting,” OA explains. But according to Gemma, her friend was just kidding.

That’s when OA’s partner, Maggie (Missy Peregrym), gets out of her car, spots him with Gemma, and sees them kiss goodbye. When OA sees Maggie, he stops before looking back to where Gemma’s walking away. Maggie has fun mocking his wave to his girlfriend and teasing him as he joins her. “She makes me happy,” OA shares. “How long have you guys been, you know?” Maggie asks. His answer—”Three weeks, and we’re dating”—surprises her. Watch the full clip above for more about OA’s relationship and what both he and Maggie think.

Ahead of the season, Peregrym admitted to TV Insider that “Maggie has some concerns” about OA’s new relationship, but she was quick to add, “It’s not because I want to be with him. It’s because I care about him. And if he can’t see that, what can I do? He has to know that I’m the greatest partner ever. If he’s going to give me a hard time about caring about him…”

Coming up in this next episode, “Stay in Your Lane,” when a local club owner is found dead, the team works quickly to find the motive behind the murder of a seemingly innocent man. Meanwhile, OA is smitten with a new love interest but is concerned that she’s mixed up with the wrong crowd.

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS