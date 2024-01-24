Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI Newsletter:

In about three weeks, Dick Wolf‘s going to have nine hours of new programming on each week once again. NBC‘s One Chicago and Law & Order franchises have already returned with their new seasons, and on February 13, CBS‘ three FBIs — the original plus International and Most Wanted spinoffs — are back.

FBI kicks off its season with a bus explosion that kills several innocent people, leading to the team jumping into action to take down the responsible terrorist organization. Plus, Scola (John Boyd) tries to balance fatherhood with the job.

But if you’re looking for more about Season 6, we have you covered. TV Insider caught up with Missy Peregrym (Maggie Bell), Zeeko Zaki (Omar Adom “OA” Zidan), and Alana De La Garza (Isobel Castille) at a celebration for one of Wolf’s other shows, Law & Order: SVU‘s 25th season. Read on for a few teases about what’s coming up. (According to Zaki, “something that’s really exciting for Season 6 that no one’s picked up on is [Maggie’s] beautiful bangs.”)

Prepare for a Loss

“We lose a family member,” Peregrym warns, with De La Garza calling the person someone “close to home.” (It’s not one of them, Zaki’s quick to point out.)

“The point is, it’s a very heavy episode about the risk of the jobs that we do and how much it affects us when things go the wrong way, and that’s how we start the season,” Peregrym adds.

So does that mean that someone might question remaining in that line of work? “That’s a fair enough question,” Zaki says. “One of us is super close to it. It is the result of a call that one of us make, and one of us will have to go through that journey this season and dealing with that. So it’s going to be really interesting to see that character go through that because it’s a very strong character on the show that I feel we’re all very excited about seeing doing some of more in-depth work.”

OA’s New Romance — and Maggie’s Feelings About It

While FBI isn’t the type of show to spend too much time with the agents outside of work, it does explore some of their personal lives — and for OA this season, that includes a new romance.

“They’re a little jealous,” Zaki jokes about Maggie and Isobel, prompting an immediate “He wishes” from Peregrym.

While we don’t know much about it, thanks to De La Garza’s remarks that Isobel “has zero feelings about it,” we do think it’s safe to say it won’t be interfering with anything at work.

But “Maggie has some concerns,” Peregrym admits, though she’s quick to add, “It’s not because I want to be with him. It’s because I care about him. And if he can’t see that, what can I do? He has to know that I’m the greatest partner ever. If he’s going to give me a hard time about caring about him…”

Season 6 Hopes

Looking ahead at what they’d like to explore with their characters, Peregrym is “hopeful” that Maggie’s sister might return, and De La Garza wants to see Isobel get something outside of work (we did meet her old partner last season). And while Peregrym and De La Garza have both appeared on SVU in the past, Zaki would love to pop up on that show. Hey, all the Dick Wolf shows are connected thanks to crossovers, so anything’s possible! (They could either ignore or lean into the fact that De La Garza and Jeremy Sisto both had significant roles in the world of Law & Order.)

FBI, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, February 13, 8/7c, CBS