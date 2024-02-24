Wendy Williams Speaks Out About Aphasia & Dementia Diagnosis, Thanks Fans for Support

Former talk show host Wendy Williams has issued a statement about her recent diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis (FTD).

“I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia,” Williams said in a statement a representative shared with The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. “Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.”

She added, “I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story. I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD. I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.”

A day earlier, the daytime star’s care team issued a statement revealing her diagnosis, saying they were releasing the “very personal update” with Williams’ cherished fans “to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health.”

Williams’ team said in that statement that she underwent a battery of medical tests in 2023 and found out about the aphasia and FTD, her diagnoses mirroring the ones Bruce Willis received a year ago.

“Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life,” Williams’ team added. “Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly, she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed.”

Williams last hosted her now-ended talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, in 2021. She’ll return to TV screens tonight, Saturday, February 24, with the premiere of Lifetime’s two-night documentary event Where Is Wendy Williams?

Where Is Wendy Williams?, Series Premiere, Saturday, February 24, 8/7c, Lifetime