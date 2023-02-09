8 Black Talk Show Hosts Who Changed The Face Of TV Forever

In honor of Black History Month, we’re taking a look at the talk show hosts who changed the genre — and the face of TV — over the years.

Each has brought something memorable to the table, whether it’s heartfelt and revealing conversations from Oprah Winfrey, something more comedic from Amber Ruffin, or even something like a memorable sax performance and different way of applauding on The Arsenio Hall Show. There are EGOT and Daytime Emmy winners, hosts with controversial takes, and those who aim to inspire.

Scroll down as we look at these and more Black talk show hosts who have changed how we view the genre.