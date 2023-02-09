8 Black Talk Show Hosts Who Changed The Face Of TV Forever

In honor of Black History Month, we’re taking a look at the talk show hosts who changed the genre — and the face of TV — over the years.

Each has brought something memorable to the table, whether it’s heartfelt and revealing conversations from Oprah Winfrey, something more comedic from Amber Ruffin, or even something like a memorable sax performance and different way of applauding on The Arsenio Hall Show. There are EGOT and Daytime Emmy winners, hosts with controversial takes, and those who aim to inspire.

Scroll down as we look at these and more Black talk show hosts who have changed how we view the genre.

Oprah Winfrey on 'The Oprah Winfrey Show'
George Burns / ©Harpo Productions / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Oprah Winfrey

While you may know Oprah Winfrey for her network (OWN), acting, writing, philanthropy, or producing, she is also one of the great talk show hosts, and that’s a large part of why you only need to say her first name and people know exactly who you mean. The Oprah Winfrey Show, which premiered in 1986 and ended in 2011, went from a tabloid talk show to one that touched on health, politics, and social issues. (It won multiple Daytime Emmys.) And, of course, who could forget the giveaways? (All you have to do is say, “you get a” and people know exactly to whom you’re referring.) Plus, she’s the one who recently scored big interviews such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Adele.

Whoopi Goldberg for 'The View'
ABC/Jeff Lipsky

Whoopi Goldberg

You might know Whoopi Goldberg because she’s an EGOT winner (Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Special Class Special for Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel and Outstanding Talk Show Host for The View, Grammy for Best Comedy Album for Whoop Goldberg, Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Ghost, and Tony as a producer of Thoroughly Modern Millie). She has served as co-host and moderator on The View since 2007, though she is known for her controversial comments.

Arsenio Hall for 'The Arsenio Hall Show'
Paramount Television/ Courtesy: Everett Collection.

Arsenio Hall

After serving as one of the interim hosts on The Late Show in 1987, the popularity led to Arsenio Hall getting his own late night talk show from 1989 to 1994. He was popular among the younger demographic, and his show was known for the audience chanting “woof, woof, woof” and fist-pumping instead of clapping. He also helped fight worldwide prejudice against HIV/AIDS. Plus, who could forget his sit-down interview with Bill Clinton, who also played the sax while on his show?

Amber Ruffin on 'The Amber Ruffin Show'
Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK

Amber Ruffin

Before getting her own show on Peacock and becoming the only Black woman hosting a late-night show, Amber Ruffin was the first Black woman to write for a late-night network talk show in the U.S. with her work on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Then, in 2020, she began hosting The Amber Ruffin Show, with celebrity interviews joining topical sketches for its second season.

Tamron Hall
Courtesy of Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall

After serving as a news correspondent for NBC news, daytime anchor at MSNBC, and host of several shows across MSNBC, Today, and Investigation Discovery, Tamron Hall launched her own talk show in 2019, in which she features people who others find inspiring. “I don’t want our show to be an agenda. I don’t want a checklist,” she told TV Insider in 2020. “I want to talk to the people you’re talking about and talk about the things you’re talking about.” She has won two Daytime Emmys as Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.

Robin Roberts in 'Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts'
Disney/Richard Harbaugh

Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts, who was the first woman of color and first openly LGBTQ+ woman to host Jeopardy!, is known for anchoring Good Morning America (for which she has a Daytime Emmy). And in 2021, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, in which she hosted conversations about identity, health and emotional issues, and more with female celebrities from all walks of life, debuted on Disney+.

Montel Williams for 'The Montel Williams Show'
©Paramount Television/courtesy Everett Collection

Montel Williams

Montel Williams hosted the tabloid talk show The Montel Williams Show from 1991 to 2008 and received a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show Host in 1996. He is also noted for his service in the Marines and Navy and founded the nonprofit MS Foundation after being diagnosed with MS in 1999.

Wendy Williams on 'The Wendy Williams Show'
Fox/Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams

From 2008 to 2022, Wendy Williams hosted a talk show focused on celebrity and lifestyle news and shared stories about her life. As she told TV Insider in 2019, she learned “that I am good at [hosting a show]! And part of being good is that I do it tongue-in-cheek and with a good spirit. You can laugh with me or laugh at me — just watch.”

