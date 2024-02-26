Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

It can’t get worse than finding out that rather than a beautiful aquarium, your wedding has been booked for a fish store, right? Well, we’ll have to see in the February 28 episode of Chicago Fire, Kara Killmer‘s last and Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey’s (Jesse Spencer) wedding.

In “Port in the Storm,” Firehouse 51 welcomes back some familiar faces and says goodbye to Brett. Plus, Violet (Hanako Greensmith) scrambles to decorate Brett’s wedding venue, and a call at the expo center takes a shocking turn.

Below, Killmer previews the event fans have been waiting for and shares what she hopes is in Brettsey’s future.

Why was it time for you to leave Fire?

Kara Killmer: I think this is definitely the natural conclusion for Sylvie’s character arc. I am so selfishly delighted over the fact that she came to Chicago because she was a jilted bride, left at the altar by her high school boyfriend in Fowlerton, Indiana, and then ends up after 10 years across the aisle from the love of her life and obviously the most eligible bachelor in all of Chicago and Portland. So it’s such a satisfying ending for my character.

Brett and Casey have had so many ups and downs, but they are solid right now. Should we expect a challenge to come in this episode before or after the wedding for them?

There are definitely some challenges that pop up, some very dangerous challenges that pop up before the wedding that kind of throw everything in jeopardy. So that will be very exciting to watch. It was incredibly nerve-wracking to read and to play, but ultimately, it’s going to be a lot of fun.

Brett was delivered quite the surprise about the wedding location (it’s at a fish store!), but everything I’m seeing so far—the dress, the ceremony, the reception at Molly’s—looks gorgeous. What can you preview about the wedding?

Obviously, Tony [Anthony Ferraris] needs to stick to squad. No more favors, no more wedding planning. Just save people’s lives. You don’t know how to plan a wedding, buddy. It does come together. This is a classic staple of our show and of 51: One firefighter or one house member has a huge problem, and then the rest of 51 kind of gathers together and teams together to come up with a solution, and then it winds up being better than anything they could have imagined. And so this is a perfect example of that, and the space is transformed. I mean, my response was not that different from Sylvie’s when I first walked in. I was like, okay, we got our work cut out for us. But they did a great job. They changed the lighting. They moved everything around. They bring in a ton of flowers, and they pull out all the stops. So it’s very unique.

What about the vows?

You are going to hear their vows. They’re very sweet. They’re long-awaited vows. And obviously, it’s so fun that Boden [Eamonn Walker] gets to officiate their wedding. It couldn’t be anybody else. So it’s a perfectly 51 Brettsey moment. I think the fans will be very satisfied.

We’ve heard about what the future could hold for Brett in Portland: the new job, possibly her and Casey getting a bigger house. Is there a surprise to come in this episode about their future?

We will have to wait and see. But those are the plans. I have my personal fantasy about what the future holds for them. I want them to start cranking out kids, like ASAP, aside from just their adopted children, but I want them to have some kids. So if Sylvie makes an appearance at 51 again, she better be pregnant. But the plan is that, yes, she picks up in Portland and continues being a paramedic and that they get all of their kids settled in a new place. It’s such a picturesque family goal, which is so sweet. That’s what both of their characters have wanted from the beginning.

What was the final scene that you filmed, and what can you say about Brett’s final scene?

It was so fun. The last scene we shot was the reception at Molly’s, so it was truly just one big party. I am very happy with the fact that in my last scene, I get to wear a gorgeous dress, and I’m standing next to basically a tower of cake. It doesn’t get much better than that. I definitely put a hurtin’ on that cake, I’m not going to lie to you. And it was a lot of fun. We did some dancing, we made some jokes. And you get to see Mouch [Christian Stolte] and Trudy [Amy Morton] cut a rug on the dance floor, which is always delightful. As you know, they met at a wedding, so it’s sweet that they get to be together at the Brettsey wedding as well. But it was a lot of fun. It was the perfect conclusion for both Sylvie and me.

So that’s Brett’s final scene?

Yes. Well, it was the final scene that we shot in the episode. You see them get to send them off as well.

You had mentioned that if Brett returns, you want to see her pregnant, so what are the chances of seeing your back on Fire?

I don’t know what the chances are. I would be happy to come back. Anytime they want to ask, I will be there, for sure. The door is wide open for me.

Brett and Casey’s relationship has been quite the rollercoaster. Looking back on it, how would you describe it, and what stands out about it to you?

Love this question. Over the course of 10 years, people have seen Sylvie’s relationships. She was with Cruz [Joe Minoso]. She was with Antonio [Jon Seda]. She almost got married to Kyle Sheffield [Teddy Sears]. She had kind of a fling with Grainger [Jon-Michael Ecker] and Dylan [Christopher Allen]. And I always felt like in all of those relationships, Sylvie was having to compromise too much. She tried her best. She’s a hopeless romantic. She always wanted to partner with someone. She always wanted to have a deeply loving and committed relationship. So she would try her hardest to bend over backward to make it work until it just absolutely couldn’t. And I think what’s unique about her relationship with Casey is that he never asked her to compromise. He brought out the best in her. I think she matured the most during her relationship with him.

Even when he leaves for Portland, I think he really influenced her decision to stay because she had just started paramedicine, and Casey is the kind of firefighter who loves the city and sees things through. And so I think she felt like, “I have to stay, and I have to see this through. I have to finish what I started.” Then obviously, they try and make things work long distance, and anybody who’s been in a long-distance relationship can look at that situation and go, yeah, it’s hard. It’s really, really hard. She tries to move on, and obviously, it just doesn’t work. She knows, the audience knows, everyone knows that Matt Casey is the real love of her life. And so when he comes back and pulls a Matt Casey and helps her become Julia’s adoptive mother and then paints this beautiful picture of their lives together as a family in his proposal, I think it was inevitable. Of course, she was going to say yes. So, I love them together, and I’m glad that they get to end up together.

What’s next for you in your career?

I have an audition that I have to film on Monday. I’ve been putting a couple of auditions on the books. I’m really excited to see what new projects come down the pipeline. There’s a lot of interesting content being made right now. I’ve more than enjoyed my 10 years on Fire. But I’m also really excited to see what other projects I can work on and take a little bit of the magic that I learned on Chicago Fire and through Wolf Entertainment and bring it with me to the next set.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC