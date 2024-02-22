‘Chicago Fire’ Wedding! An Early Look Brett’s Dress & Jesse Spencer’s Return (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey — 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Episode 6
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Chicago Fire

Kara Killmer‘s final episode of Chicago Fire is almost here and the photos for Brett and Casey’s (the returning Jesse Spencer) wedding have arrived! If we had to describe the nuptials in one word, other than gorgeous, it would have to be fun! And these first responders deserve to have some.

The February 28 episode, “Port in the Storm,” sees familiar faces return for Brett and Casey’s wedding, which is being held at a venue that Violet (Hanako Greensmith) will be screaming to decorate. (It was at the end of the previous episode that Brett realized she’d been booked a fish store, not Shedd Aquarium.) Plus, a call at the expo center takes a shocking turn. We’ll have to wait to find out just what happens there and who’s involved in that rescue.

NBC sneak peek images for the episode are almost entirely all from the wedding—Boden (Eamonn Walker) officiates, with Severide (Taylor Kinney) best man and Violet maid of honor—and reception (look at that cake!). And the joy is clear on everyone’s faces.

We also get a glimpse at Casey back at 51, with Boden and meeting Truck’s newest member, Gibson (Rome Flynn), who, in the previous episode, opened up about his tragic past to Carver (Jake Lockett). While boxing, he’d punched his opponent so hard, he died. It was as he was dealing with that that Gibson realized he wanted to be a firefighter. Carver told him he was in the right place, and perhaps Casey will have some words of wisdom or echo that sentiment to him in their conversation.

Brett & Casey Get Married in 'Chicago Fire' Promo for Kara Killmer's Last Episode
Scroll down to check out the photos from Brett and Casey’s wedding. Something tells us this is going to be an event we don’t want to miss!

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett — 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Episode 6
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Brett (Kara Killmer) is a gorgeous bride.

Eamonn Walker as Chief Wallace Boden, Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey — 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Episode 6
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

It’s good to see Casey (Jesse Spencer) back at 51.

Rome Flynn as Gibson, Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey — 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Episode 6
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

The newest member of Truck, Gibson (Rome Flynn), meets its previous captain, Casey.

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Eamonn Walker as Chief Wallace Boden, Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide — 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Episode 6
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Wedding time!

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Eamonn Walker as Chief Wallace Boden, Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide — 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Episode 6
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Brett and Casey are married!

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Christian Stolte as Randy
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Selfie!

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd — 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Episode 6
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Fan-favorite couples Brettsey and Stellaride

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, ViKara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd — 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Episode 6
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

We’re going to miss seeing these three together.

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey — 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Episode 6
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Aww, look at the happy couple!

Chicago Fire

Jesse Spencer

Kara Killmer

