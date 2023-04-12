It’s time to go back to Hogwarts.

Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service, has ordered a new scripted Harry Potter series. It is described as “a faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s beloved book series. The author will serve as an executive producer.

The stories of the books will become a decade-long series and feature a new cast. “Each season will be authentic to the original books,” Max promises.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content, in a statement. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

Added Rowling, “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series.”

Joining Rowling as executive producers are Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts. David Heyman is currently in talks to executive produce.

In the interconnected universe of Harry Potter, there have been seven books made into eight movies, three Fantastic Beasts films, the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play, video and mobile games, consumer products, live entertainment (including four theme park lands), and exhibitions. There are also Wizarding World Tours and retail stores.