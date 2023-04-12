HBO Max is dropping HBO from its name as it joins forces with Discovery+ under this new joint banner known as Max.

The official relaunch is set to take place Tuesday, May 23 online with the Max webpage becoming max.com. The new name was announced at a press event which also revealed that the company is reportedly promising an average of more than 40 new titles and TV show seasons every month.

According to Warner Bros. Discovery, “Max is an enhanced streaming platform, delivering unparalleled quality content for everyone in the household. With a personalized user experience that brings unique and unexpected stories ranging from the best of unscripted to the highest quality in scripted programming, family-friendly content, HBO, WB Movies, Max Originals, the DC Universe, food, sports, home, and documentaries, Max curates one-of-a-kind stories for every moment, every feeling, every you.”

First announced in August 2022, the merger between platforms is a result of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. HBO Max subscribers got a taste of the changes to come this January when the platform’s non-ad plan raised its price from $14.99 to $15.99 per month with the ad-supported plan staying at $9.99 a month.

Now, pricing will shift a bit, offering subscribers a yearly pricing option. The plan with ads will remain $9.99 per month and offer a 16 percent savings for a yearly rate of $99.99. Meanwhile, ad-free subscriptions on HD devices remain at $15.99 per month or $149.99 yearly for an overall 20 percent savings. And the new Ultimate Ad-Free plan clocking in at $19.99 per month will be available for a 16 percent savings at $199.99 per year.

The regular ad-free plan will offer 30 offline downloads whereas the “Ultimate” plan offers up to 100 offline downloads. The ad plan and regular ad-free will give subscribers the opportunity to stream on two devices at once, whereas the “Ultimate” plan lets four devices stream at once. Learn more about the pricing model here.

As stated before, the joining of the platforms will mean that content that currently lives on HBO Max and Discovery+ will both be available on Max. It’s unclear if more changes await on the horizon, but Warner Bros. Discovery has already launched a new joint logo for Max, featuring some signature elements from the HBO logo and colors from the Discovery+ banner.

Along with teasing the joint platform, Max announced plans for several new shows as well as updates on upcoming projects including The Penguin, True Detective, a Big Bang Theory project, The Conjuring universe series, and much more. Stay tuned for updates on Max as we approach the official launch this spring.