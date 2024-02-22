‘Days of Our Lives’ Pays Tribute to Late Bill Hayes in Emotional Special Episode

Days of Our Lives viewers needed tissues at the ready for Wednesday’s (February 21) episode, as the show paid tribute to the late Bill Hayes, who died in January after playing Doug Williams on the soap since 1970.

The episode revolved around the iconic Horton house, which was burned to ashes in a recent episode by a mysterious, masked arsonist. As Doug, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) gathered at the rubble, they reminisced about all the memories they made at the Horton household.

In addition, Leo (Greg Rikaart) visited the site of the crime to do a story for the Spectator on the Horton family. This led to Julie recalling the family history and the highlights and lowlights over the years, including the many wild and weird stories the Horton children and other relatives found themselves in.

The episode featured Julie, Maggie, Marlena (Deidre Hall), and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) each sharing their memorable times with Tom (the late MacDonald Carey) and Alice Horton (the late Frances Reid).

There were also newly created flashbacks of a young Tom (Zach Chyz) and Alice (Sydney Kathrann Smith) first moving into the dream house.

All of this made for very emotional viewing with Doug’s time on the show soon coming to an end. Hayes passed away on January 12, 2024, but as Days films well in advance, he will still appear in episodes through July.

At the end of Wednesday’s episode, which showed a final flashback of young Tom and Alice, a dedication card popped up on screen.

The message on the card read: “In loving memory of Bill Hayes 1925 – 2025,” followed by a quote from Hamlet, “Good night, sweet prince; and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

Bill Hayes tribute message

Peacock

“It still doesn’t seem real,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter) after the episode aired the special dedication.

“And our closing shot for today’s episode. We miss you, Bill,” added another.

“You will forever be missed Bill Hayes, but you will live on in our hearts and memories forever,” wrote another.

“Cherishing these last episodes with Bill Hayes,” one fan commented.

“I really enjoyed today’s episode. Watching everyone share past memories was beautiful,” said another viewer. “Family has always been the foundation of what Days truly is. Hope this episode leads us back to that. It’s what we all want because at the end of the day family is everything. #Days #Jarlena”

“Best episode in years!!” said another. “Classic #days Tearjerker!! Hortons!! Vets!! Flashbacks!! Maggie & Marlena in same room. Hortons!! #billhayes Tribute!! Bill & Susan! #dulie Family!! Just perfection!!”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Seaforth Hayes shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from the latest episode. “Thank you for loving this lovable cast. We all, fans and actors, are a family! Onward to stories about us, eh?” she wrote in the caption.

 

