‘AGT: Fantasy League’ Fans React After Finale Shocker

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League has crowned its first-ever winner, and it wasn’t the act many viewers expected to see come out on top.

On Monday’s (February 19) finale, The Ramadhani Brothers beat out the competition, making Howie Mandel the first victor of the spin-off series. Fadhili Ramadhani and Ibrahim Jobu, the hand-and-head-balancing brothers from Tanzania, were originally drafted by Team Heidi Klum, but Mandel ‘stole’ the brothers after their qualifiers’ performance.

“Winning AGT: Fantasy League is the most amazing feeling that we can’t describe!” Fadhili told People. “We have been in other Got Talent competitions around the world and have reached every finals but have never won. But winning against past winners of AGT and some of the best acts on the planet, it really raises our status.”

The Ramadhani Brothers, who initially appeared on AGT during Season 18, faced off against eight other acts on Monday’s finale. It was a night full of shocking results, with fan favorites, such as AGT Season 14 winner Kodi Lee, being eliminated ahead of the top five.

Other popular acts that fell short of the top five included aerialist Aidan Bryant, contortionist Sofie Dossi, danger duo Billy & Emily England, and shadow puppeteer Shadow Ace.

“[This is] terrible,” Simon Cowell could be heard saying at one point.

The top five consisted of dancer Musa Motha (who finished in fifth place), vocal group Sainted (who finished in fourth), dance crew V. Unbeatable (who finished in third), and The Pack Drumline (who finished in second).

This left the Ramadhani Brothers as the show’s first winners, and the siblings were clearly emotional as the results were announced.

“I am so proud of you, I am so proud,” Mandel told the brothers following their victory. “What you do is so dangerous, so inspiring, and you deserve this. You are superstars! World stars!”

In addition to the Fantasy League trophy, the brothers also receive a $250,000 grand prize, and they already have ideas of how they want to spend their winnings.

“We plan to upgrade our acrobatic training place in Tanzania and buy more equipment,” Ibrahim told People. “We also want to help other acrobats from our community improve their lives. We’d also like to buy land and build our own homes.”

Check out some of the reaction to the Fantasy League finale below.

