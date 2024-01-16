‘AGT: Fantasy League’: Loren Allred Wows With ‘One of the Greatest Performances Ever’

Singer Loren Allred had her chance to shine on the latest episode of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League as she delivered a spellbinding performance that received a standing ovation.

Having originally competed on Britain’s Got Talent in 2022, Allred was introduced to American audiences as part of Simon Cowell‘s fantasy team on the new AGT spinoff series.

However, viewers might already be familiar with Allred without knowing it. That’s because she provided the vocals for “Never Enough” from the hit musical movie The Greatest Showman, which actress Rebecca Ferguson lip-synced to on-screen.

“One of my favorite movies ever was The Greatest Showman, and one of my favorite songs in the movie is the song ‘Never Enough,'” Cowell explained as Allred made her way to the stage. “And then I found out, actually, the girl who sings the song in the movie wasn’t singing the song. It was actually Loren’s vocal.”

In her video package, Allred opened up about her journey with music, describing how she enjoyed singing from a young age due to growing up with two music teacher parents. But as much as she loved to sing, she said she was “too shy to do it in public.”

When she was 24, she met Greatest Showman songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who asked if she would record the demo track for “Never Enough,” which ultimately ended up in the movie with Ferguson miming to Allred’s vocals.

“I just thought, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was so excited to have my voice be in the film,” Allred shared. “I felt so proud because people were hearing my voice, and that’s what I had dreamed of.”

However, the fact people had no idea it was her eventually started to take its toll. “People didn’t know that I had sung the song in the movie, so when they heard me singing, they would say, ‘You sound just like the movie, wow!’ It wasn’t really until that moment that I thought, I need to really go for this,” she said.

Viewers won’t’ soon forget Allred after Monday night’s performance, which saw her singing a “brand-new” version of “Never Enough,” which she said would “test her vocal range.”

“I have big dreams. I want to be on Broadway, put out my own albums, and I just feel like if I knock it out of the park tonight, then maybe those dreams can come true,” she shared ahead of the jaw-dropping performance, which had the crowd up on their feet.

“How lucky are we to have witnessed this… it was just absolutely beautiful,” Heidi Klum said, while Mel B added she was “lost for words.”

“That was honestly spectacular and to have that moment almost taken away from you, and no one knows it was you, and now you’ve got the guts to come back on this show and tell America, ‘This is me.’ It’s so special,” Cowell added.

Cowell went on to say, “I really hope America gets behind you and gives you the break that I genuinely believe you deserve because you are an extraordinarily good artist.”

And that’s exactly what happened, as America’s votes sent Allred through to the semi-finals.

Check out some of the fan reaction to Allred's performance below.

