‘Night Court’ Team Gets Weekend H.R. Training With Guest Star Ryan Hansen in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Kelli Boyle
Comments

Night Court

 More

Everybody’s working on the weekend in Night Court Season 2 Episode 10, and Dan Fielding can’t stand it.

The upcoming episode of the NBC comedy gives Abby (Melissa Rauch) a new crush and Dan (John Larroquette) a new reason to be annoyed at work. In “Taught and Bothered,” airing Tuesday, February 20 at 8/7c, Abby finds she has a crush on the H.R. rep who’s come to teach the Night Court crew about respect in the workplace. Wyatt (Nyambi Nyambi) gets more than he bargained for when he asks Dan for a thank you.

Ryan Hansen guest stars as the H.R. rep, Jake, who’s all smiles when he first meets Abby in the court room. She’s all smiles too, and the grin only gets bigger when she sees the rare “Satur-Dan” at work for the weekend H.R. training. In the TV Insider exclusive clip above, we get a sneak peek at the training as Abby, Dan, Gurgs (Lacretta), Wyatt, Olivia (India de Beaufort), and Flobert (Gary Anthony Williams) get schooled by Jake.

When Jake asks the group what they’d do in response to seeing an upset co-worker, Abby responds with her typical optimism. “I follow a triage method based on warmth. First level is warm words. Next is a warm hug. Code Red is warm cookies. Those hug you from the inside,” she cheerily shares. As Dan replies, “This is why no one looks at you.”

After 'Night Court,' Richard Kind Wants a Dramatic Turn
Related

After 'Night Court,' Richard Kind Wants a Dramatic Turn

Dan’s method for handling a co-worker in distress is much different. “I would fake a heart attack,” he jokes in the clip. “And when they asked me the next day if I was feeling better, instead of answering I would fake another heart attack.”

Jake is on Dan’s side on this one, saying his “perfect” response sets a good boundary. Abby will learn from Jake that her warm fuzziness may not be the appropriate way to handle workplace issues. See what happens next in the full episode on February 20.

Night Court, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC

Night Court (2023) - NBC

Night Court (2023) where to stream

Night Court (2023)

Gary Anthony Williams

India de Beaufort

John Larroquette

Lacretta

Melissa Rauch

Nyambi Nyambi

Ryan Hansen

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ernie Hudson as Magic, Nanrisa Lee as Jenn, Caitlin Bassett as Addison, Mason Alexander Park as Ian — 'Quantum Leap' Season 2 Episode 12
1
‘Quantum Leap’: What to Expect in Action-Packed, ‘Epic’ 2-Part Finale
2024 People's Choice Awards red carpet arrivals
2
See the Stars on 2024 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet
Kali Reis in the 'True Detective: Night Country' Finale
3
‘True Detective’ Star Kali Reis Explains Navarro’s ‘Night Country’ Ending
David McCallum in 'NCIS'
4
‘NCIS’ Remembers Ducky, A&E Remembers James Brown, ‘Talent’ and ‘Irrational’ Finales, ‘Operation Arctic Cure’
Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama on the new deck of the 'Bee House,' as seen on Renovation Aloha, Season 1
5
‘Renovation Aloha’: Tristyn & Kamohai Kalama on HGTV’s New Show Set in Hawaii