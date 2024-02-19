Everybody’s working on the weekend in Night Court Season 2 Episode 10, and Dan Fielding can’t stand it.

The upcoming episode of the NBC comedy gives Abby (Melissa Rauch) a new crush and Dan (John Larroquette) a new reason to be annoyed at work. In “Taught and Bothered,” airing Tuesday, February 20 at 8/7c, Abby finds she has a crush on the H.R. rep who’s come to teach the Night Court crew about respect in the workplace. Wyatt (Nyambi Nyambi) gets more than he bargained for when he asks Dan for a thank you.

Ryan Hansen guest stars as the H.R. rep, Jake, who’s all smiles when he first meets Abby in the court room. She’s all smiles too, and the grin only gets bigger when she sees the rare “Satur-Dan” at work for the weekend H.R. training. In the TV Insider exclusive clip above, we get a sneak peek at the training as Abby, Dan, Gurgs (Lacretta), Wyatt, Olivia (India de Beaufort), and Flobert (Gary Anthony Williams) get schooled by Jake.

When Jake asks the group what they’d do in response to seeing an upset co-worker, Abby responds with her typical optimism. “I follow a triage method based on warmth. First level is warm words. Next is a warm hug. Code Red is warm cookies. Those hug you from the inside,” she cheerily shares. As Dan replies, “This is why no one looks at you.”

Dan’s method for handling a co-worker in distress is much different. “I would fake a heart attack,” he jokes in the clip. “And when they asked me the next day if I was feeling better, instead of answering I would fake another heart attack.”

Jake is on Dan’s side on this one, saying his “perfect” response sets a good boundary. Abby will learn from Jake that her warm fuzziness may not be the appropriate way to handle workplace issues. See what happens next in the full episode on February 20.

Night Court, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC