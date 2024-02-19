‘NCIS’ Remembers Ducky, A&E Remembers James Brown, ‘Talent’ and ‘Irrational’ Finales, ‘Operation Arctic Cure’

Michael Yarish/CBS

NCIS

9/8c

How to grieve a beloved colleague like Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (memorably played by original cast member David McCallum, who died in September)? Upon his passing, the team tackles one of his unfinished cases, which Ducky was working on in secret, involving a woman whose father was dishonorably discharged by the Marines. Their fond recollections lead them to them ask, “What would Ducky do?” with insights that will surely crack the case. McCallum’s longtime co-star Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer) co-wrote the episode.

Look Magazine Collection/Library of Congress

James Brown: Say It Loud

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

With Mick Jagger and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson among the executive producers, and appearing on camera, a four-hour documentary profile (concluding Tuesday) of the influential “Godfather of Soul” celebrates James Brown’s “maniacal drive” while depicting his turbulent and triumphant story as “a reflection of the Black experience.” The special addresses his personal demons and controversies, while leaning into Brown’s ability to move beyond his upbringing as a 7th-grade dropout in the Jim Crow South to become a superstar defining Black pride for generations. Others weighing in on his legacy include his children, the Rev. Al Sharpton, and celebrated music figures LL Cool J, Chuck D, Bootsy Collins, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Trae Patton/NBC

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League

Season Finale 8/7c

The votes are in, and in the two-hour finale, a winner from the Dream Team of either Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel or Mel B will take home $250,000. Guest performers include Sheila E., Calum Scott, Robin S. and drummer Steven Sanchez, with AGT fan-favorite alums taking the stage, including Drake Milligan, Chapel Hart, Loren Allred and Brian Justin Crum, plus a special appearance by Olympic gold medal wrestler David Taylor.

Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

The Irrational

Season Finale 10/9c

In the crime drama’s Season 1 finale, the team continues their search for the answer to the mystery that has haunted the crime drama through its first season: the identity of who orchestrated the church bombing 20 years ago that behavioral science guru Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) barely survived. The trail has been bloody, but with Rose (Karen David) locating a witness and grad-student helpers Phoebe (Molly Kunz) and Rizwan (Arash DeMaxi) having eureka moments of their own, Mercer may finally get closure, though probably not without bringing up new questions. After all, the series has been renewed for a second season.

Nat Geo

Operation Arctic Cure

Documentary Premiere 10/9c

In 2006, ABC News war correspondent Bob Woodruff was seriously injured while on assignment in Iraq, when an IED shattered the left side of his skull, the sort of traumatic event many military veterans have shared. In an inspiring documentary, Woodruff leads four U.S. veterans on an Arctic expedition that tests whether exposure to nature’s wonders can help cure post-traumatic stress and depression. Scientific researchers measure the participants’ heart rates, cortisol levels and sleep quality to gauge their physical and emotional well-being.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: