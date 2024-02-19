‘NCIS’ Remembers Ducky, A&E Remembers James Brown, ‘Talent’ and ‘Irrational’ Finales, ‘Operation Arctic Cure’
A special episode of NCIS pays tribute to original cast member David McCallum, the team’s beloved Ducky. A two-part documentary celebrates “Godfather of Soul” James Brown. America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League and The Irrational air their season finales. A documentary follows war correspondent Bob Woodruff and four U.S. military veterans on a healing Arctic expedition.
NCIS
How to grieve a beloved colleague like Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (memorably played by original cast member David McCallum, who died in September)? Upon his passing, the team tackles one of his unfinished cases, which Ducky was working on in secret, involving a woman whose father was dishonorably discharged by the Marines. Their fond recollections lead them to them ask, “What would Ducky do?” with insights that will surely crack the case. McCallum’s longtime co-star Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer) co-wrote the episode.
James Brown: Say It Loud
With Mick Jagger and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson among the executive producers, and appearing on camera, a four-hour documentary profile (concluding Tuesday) of the influential “Godfather of Soul” celebrates James Brown’s “maniacal drive” while depicting his turbulent and triumphant story as “a reflection of the Black experience.” The special addresses his personal demons and controversies, while leaning into Brown’s ability to move beyond his upbringing as a 7th-grade dropout in the Jim Crow South to become a superstar defining Black pride for generations. Others weighing in on his legacy include his children, the Rev. Al Sharpton, and celebrated music figures LL Cool J, Chuck D, Bootsy Collins, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.
America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League
The votes are in, and in the two-hour finale, a winner from the Dream Team of either Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel or Mel B will take home $250,000. Guest performers include Sheila E., Calum Scott, Robin S. and drummer Steven Sanchez, with AGT fan-favorite alums taking the stage, including Drake Milligan, Chapel Hart, Loren Allred and Brian Justin Crum, plus a special appearance by Olympic gold medal wrestler David Taylor.
The Irrational
In the crime drama’s Season 1 finale, the team continues their search for the answer to the mystery that has haunted the crime drama through its first season: the identity of who orchestrated the church bombing 20 years ago that behavioral science guru Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) barely survived. The trail has been bloody, but with Rose (Karen David) locating a witness and grad-student helpers Phoebe (Molly Kunz) and Rizwan (Arash DeMaxi) having eureka moments of their own, Mercer may finally get closure, though probably not without bringing up new questions. After all, the series has been renewed for a second season.
Operation Arctic Cure
In 2006, ABC News war correspondent Bob Woodruff was seriously injured while on assignment in Iraq, when an IED shattered the left side of his skull, the sort of traumatic event many military veterans have shared. In an inspiring documentary, Woodruff leads four U.S. veterans on an Arctic expedition that tests whether exposure to nature’s wonders can help cure post-traumatic stress and depression. Scientific researchers measure the participants’ heart rates, cortisol levels and sleep quality to gauge their physical and emotional well-being.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- The Really Loud House (7/6c, Nickelodeon): As a preview to the second season of the live-action spinoff (returning Feb. 28), an hourlong “A Musical to Remember” special finds the Loud family using music to jog Lincoln’s (Wolfgang Schaeffer) memory after he accidentally eats magical mind-wiping jellybeans.
- The Bachelor (8/7c, ABC): Joey and the remaining bachelorettes are in Montreal for a group date and two one-on-ones, with hometown visits and some tough choices looming.
- The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): Marty (Marcel Spears) and Courtney (Skye Townsend) figure out their next moves following the surprise pregnancy news. Followed by Bob Hearts Abishola (8:30/7:30c), where the family is concerned about Uncle Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley) after he’s involved in a car accident.
- NCIS: Hawaii (10/9c, CBS): The two-part opener concludes with Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) working with Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) to track down a Russian prisoner called “The Chemist,” while the team looks for prisoners who escaped after the crash of a transport plane.
- Breaking the News (10/9c, PBS): Filmed over three years, an Independent Lens documentary follows the launch of Austin-based news startup The 19th*, intended to challenge the white male status quo of American news media.
ON THE STREAM:
- The Madame Blanc Mysteries (streaming on Acorn TV): The light mystery’s third season resumes with antiques dealer and amateur sleuth Jean White (series creator Sally Lindsay) solving two crimes in picturesque Sainte Victoire: the death of a marine diver and the discovery of a John Doe with a fencing foil in his chest.
- Becoming King (streaming on Paramount+): Debut filmmaker Jessica Oyelowo chronicles her husband David Oyelowo’s intense preparation to portray Martin Luther King Jr. in Ava DuVernay’s 2014 film Selma.
- Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (streaming on Prime Video): An intimate biographical documentary profiles Giannis Antetokounmpo as he and his family discuss their path from Greece to his NBA stardom with the Milwaukee Bucks.