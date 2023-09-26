David McCallum Dies: Ducky’s 11 Best ‘NCIS’ Episodes

David McCallum, best known for his roles on NCIS and The Man From U.N.C.L.E., passed away on Monday, September 25 at the age of 90.

“For over 20 years, David McCallum endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the wise, quirky, and sometimes enigmatic, Dr. Donald ‘Ducky’ Mallard. But as much as his fans may have loved him, those who worked side by side with David loved him that much more,” NCIS executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North said in a statement.

“He was a scholar and a gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional, and never one to pass up a joke,” they continued. “From day one, it was an honor to work with him and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend. He was also family and will be deeply missed.”

In honor of McCallum, below, we’ve compiled the best Ducky episodes of NCIS.

